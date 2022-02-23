When Uticans Flew: A Look Back on Aviation in Oneida County

Recently, I've seen a couple of really old cold cases get solved. Sometimes it seems like it's impossible for police to solve a murder or missing person report from decades ago, but it happens. With the changes in technology evidence that wasn't really useful can now help solve cases. Also, people who know something about the crime often remember something or feel remorse about what they know and finally come forward. These six college students are still considered as missing people here in New York State. Maybe you or someone you know has information that can finally provide their families with some closure.

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO