Oneida County, NY

When Uticans Flew: A Look Back on Aviation in Oneida County

By Will Phillips
 1 day ago
Perhaps you're old enough to remember when Utica had its own airport. Not having to drive to Albany or Syracuse to jump on a plane seems so alien at this point. It's hard to imagine that you could've just hopped on over to Whitestown to get in the air....

Reduced Fares Coming To Centro Bus In Utica Starting March 7

Centro Bus will be introducing new fares on Monday, March 7 that will reduce costs for most Centro Bus riders. Centro board members have approved new fares that will set one-way fares for all Centro city bus services at $1.00 for adult users and 50 cents a ride for individuals who qualify for half fare.
Here’s The Greatest 1-Day Snowfall Amounts In New York State History

New York gets hammered with what we believe to be historic snowstorms all the time. What are some of New York's highest one-day snowfall amounts? Here's a look by county. In New York State, one day snow amounts can be the extreme. Some of these records have been set since the late 1800's, while others were just shattered within the last few years.
New York Driver Rescued After Truck Ends Up In Icy River, Photos

Officials sprang into action to save the life of a driver who somehow ended up driving a truck into an icy New York river. Last Friday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation helped the New York State Police, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department, the New York State Department of Transportation, and the Town of Hope Highway Department with flood response in Hamilton County, the DEC announced on Wednesday.
2021 Was The Safest Season Ever For New York Hunters

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says 2021 was the safest-ever season for New York hunters. DEC officials say the 2021 hunting season saw the lowest number of hunter-related shooting incidents since record keeping began in 1949. Department of Environmental Conservation Police Officers investigated nine hunting-related shooting incidents...
Its Been Too Long: Woodsmen’s Field Days On For This Year in Boonville

The pandemic has taken many things away from us, but thankfully it seems like slowly, but surely, we are starting to get some of them back. Only one year ago, there was hope, hope that 2021 would be a reality for the New York State Woodsmen's Field Days in Boonville. Sadly, as things were still haulted due to COVID restrictions come early Spring, the officials who run the field days decided to pause for another year.
New York State Is Offering More Help For Your Heating Bill

This winter has been especially cold and the forecast is calling for more cold air to be around in the Northeast for the foreseeable future. Combine this with a global pandemic, you may be struggling to pay the high cost to heat your home. New York residents, you are in luck. It was announced this week that those who qualify may be getting extra help paying those bills even if you have been granted assistance already this season.
The Top 50 Cheeses In The U.S. Include 4 Upstate NY Farms

Let's be honest, cheese is life. There are some incredible cheesemakers in New York State, and these four were recognized at the national level. Food & Wine has highlighted the top 50 cheese makers from all across the United States. With over 30 different states represented in the list, it is impressive New York made the list not only once, but 4 different times.
This New York Farmhouse Has So Much Rustic Charm It Should Be Illegal

Look, rustic charm is in these days. With how much this has, this bad boy of a home shouldn't be on the market for too long. Just look at that photo above, look at all the exposed wood! From the outside, this farmhouse sitting on 3 acres of land seems so incredibly unsuspecting, until you take a little gander inside. Once you look inside, you easily can see what it is you're paying for. Wide-open space, vintage design, and again, rustic charm.
Landlords in New York State CANNOT Do This Anymore To Renters

How much can your landlord charge you for a security deposit? Can my landlord increase my rent? Do I have to pay for my own background check for an apartment?. There are so many new laws in Western New York and the entire State of New York, especially after the pandemic has begun. It has been, in some cases, a challenge for New York State landlords, who during the pandemic were not getting paid rent for one way or another.
6 Missing College Student Cold Cases In New York State [Photos]

Recently, I've seen a couple of really old cold cases get solved. Sometimes it seems like it's impossible for police to solve a murder or missing person report from decades ago, but it happens. With the changes in technology evidence that wasn't really useful can now help solve cases. Also, people who know something about the crime often remember something or feel remorse about what they know and finally come forward. These six college students are still considered as missing people here in New York State. Maybe you or someone you know has information that can finally provide their families with some closure.
Off Duty State Trooper from Plattsburgh Killed in Snowmobile Crash in Dannemora

Authorities are still investigating after an off-duty New York State trooper was killed last night in a snowmobile crash. New York State Police say they responded to the scene on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at approximately 10:00 pm. The report was that a snowmobile had crashed on the trail approximately three miles from the Lyon Mountain trailhead in the Clinton County Town of Dannemora, New York.
You Can Escape And Spend The Night In This Classic Upstate New York Lighthouse

Have you ever wanted to escape and spend the night away in a lighthouse? You can do that here in Upstate New York. Lighthouses are more than just lights used to warn sailors of shallow waters and rocky shorelines. Here in New York, we treat them as landmarks with amazing pasts, towers with stunning scenery, and some are even places you can spend the night. New York State happens to have a unique collection of historic lighthouses. You’ll find lighthouses along the ocean, lakes, in the middle of rivers, and in state parks. I Love NY has a really cool list of 15 to check out across the State you can read online. However, we wanted to highlight one near Salmon River on AirBnB.
ABOUT

BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

