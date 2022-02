A three-member committee of 11th Ward residents will advise Mayor Lori Lightfoot on who should replace former Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson on the Chicago City Council. Daley Thompson was convicted on Feb. 14 on seven counts of lying to federal bank regulators and filing false tax returns. Lightfoot has two months to pick a replacement for the disgraced grandson and nephew of Chicago Mayors Richard J. Daley and Richard M. Daley.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO