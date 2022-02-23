Luxury Fashion Aggregator LePodium Launches Platform in France

Created back in 2017, LePodium, a luxury fashion online marketplace aimed to be a unique platform where people could search and buy international luxury brands. The platform grew exponentially over the last few years and established itself as one of the main online platforms to purchase luxury brands aggregating more than a million designer items from all over the world and conquering a big chunk of the market share.

Its unique idea of getting all the luxury brands into one place has been extremely well received and users have been pouring in ever since the opening. Last year, they reached on average more than 150,000 users in a month, and the platform has grown in all corners of the world, from Europe, South America, North America and Asia, and spread across more than 16 different countries. In LePodium, there are more than 4500 luxury brands to choose from, including close to 500 different designers and more than 1,200,000 items.

Today, that goal of conquering the luxury clothes online retail seems closer than ever, after the recent launch of LePodium France. The platform is now in one of the most iconic countries when it comes to luxury fashion design and it seems to be here to stay.

The platform is designed for ease of use and shoppers can easily filter their searches to accommodate their needs. The filters vary from style, category, brand, color, type of material and many others. With almost any type of clothing, from lingerie, accessories, and even bags and perfumes, and iconic designer brands like Balenciaga, Prada, Marc Jacobs, Gucci, Kenzo, Burberry, Alexander Wang, Jimmy Choo, Chanel or Dior, among many others, users can be certain to find what they are looking for.

Alessandra Lombardi, PR Manager for LePodium said, “Although LePodium wasn’t the first fashion aggregator, it was certainly the most innovative by bringing together a perfectly functional platform that served the needs of its users. Everyone is very proud of what we have accomplished and having the ability to give shoppers all around the world, the comfort of scrolling through thousands of luxury items while on their smartphones or computers, and purchasing those items within a few clicks, is something extremely gratifying. We are always on the lookout to bring the most recent luxury collections to our users and I think that turned out to make a significant difference in how the platform has progressed and established in the industry.”

The COVID-19 pandemic just shone more light into the LePodium platform and allowed people to continue shopping even though they were confined at home for several months in a row. And the fact that the shoppers have everything they are looking for in a single platform just adds to the ease of use. We have seen this demand in online shopping throughout many other industries and it is important that the luxury fashion market doesn’t stay behind. Platforms such as LePodium have a clear and objective path in turning this opportunity into great profits in this post-pandemic environment many industries live in now.

LePodium offers international and worldwide deliveries of all its products, as well as exclusive discounts for shoppers using their platform on around a third of their products. They have their platform in many countries including the United Kingdom, United States, Italy, Germany, Spain, Portugal, Brazil, Switzerland, Belgium, Austria, Netherlands and now in France.

To find out more about LePodium, their brands and discounts visit here.