'The Wendy Williams Show' Ends; Sherri Shepherd To Take Over Time Slot

By Phil Hall
Benzinga
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"The Wendy Williams Show" is going off the air, to be replaced with a new talk show hosted by Sherri Shepherd of “The View” fame. What Happened: Williams has been absent from her eponymous show since the premiere of its 13th season due to ongoing health issues that included a bout...

