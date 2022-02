While it's been relatively easy to find the less expensive Xbox Series S pretty much everywhere, the more capable Xbox Series X has been a lot more challenging to track down. The next big Xbox Series X restock will likely be coming from Walmart, according to emails sent to those who pay for a Walmart Plus subscription. In that email, it looks like both an Xbox Series X restock and a PS5 restock will be coming at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT) for those paying for this subscription. If you want to get a console this week, your best bet is likely going to be through Walmart.

