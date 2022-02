Maria Kendall, a cafe manager, was taking a break at work one day in 2020 when she decided to do some house hunting on the real estate website Zillow. She looked for a new home in Marshalltown, a city of about 28,000 in Iowa between Des Moines and Cedar Rapids. It’s where she lived for […] The post This family almost lost their home over Iowa’s little-known ‘quiet title’ law appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.

MARSHALLTOWN, IA ・ 18 DAYS AGO