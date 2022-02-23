ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 easy St. Patrick's Day outfit ideas that will leave everyone green with envy

By Brittany Romano, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IdwAK_0eN1q2Vh00
We found six St.Patrick's Day outfit ideas that are worth the investment. Nina Parker Collection / MAC Cosmetics / Missguided / JW Pei / BaubleBar

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Dressing for the holidays is difficult, but when it comes to dressing for St.Patrick's Day , it's near impossible to find the right St.Patrick's Day outfit idea. Sure, we know that come March 17, it's best to wear something green, but compared to Christmas or Valentine's Day, there isn't a foolproof suggestion on what works anytime, anywhere.

Fortunately, for those struggling to find the red lip or ugly sweater equivalent of St. Paddy's day, we're here to help. To streamline your process and ensure foolproof styling, we've gone ahead and found six easy St.Patrick's Day outfit ideas that not only work from day to night but will leave everyone green with envy that they didn't think of them first.

1. Pair Diane von Furstenberg's iconic wrap dress with Amazon's best-selling bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BmHCU_0eN1q2Vh00
Step into this St. Patrick's Day outfit idea that will take you from day to night. JW Pei / BaubleBar / Steve Madden / Mac Cosmetics / Missguided / Diane von Furstenberg

Tackle transitional dressing by stepping into this iconic Diane von Furstenberg wrap dress that will take you from daytime to nighttime. Available in women's sizes XXS—XL, the Luella dress is made from a supremely soft, pliant merino wool knit that's warm enough to wear on its own.

When temperatures begin to drop come nightfall, turn to this Oversized Houndstooth Maxi Coat for an extra layer of warmth. Available in women's sizes 0-8, this longer-length coat hits right above the ankles, and it's recommended shoppers size down for a perfectly oversized fit.

Stay on theme by stepping into these 5.75-inch Trixie platforms by Steve Madden. The near-perfectly reviewed heel comes in women's shoe sizes 6-11 and the eye-catching leather shoe is available in seven different designs, with green being our obvious choice. According to one shopper, "this very stylish shoe is more comfortable than [they] thought," with another reviewer saying, "it makes a stylish statement," that is "better than the photos!"

Round out your look by swiping a coat (or two) of MAC Cosmetic's pigmented eyeshadow , and perfectly pair it with BaubleBar's fan-favorite mini Alidia ring .

Finish off your look by adding this JW PEI scrunchie-style bag that's earned model Emily Ratajkowski's stamp of approval. Nearly 1,000 reviewers can not stop gushing over how the vegan-leather material is "soft as butter." Other shoppers love how "this well-known brand is very affordable," and a handful of reviewers also loved how the high-quality construction "lasted over time."

2. Turn to this three-piece set by Nina Parker for foolproof styling

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FbaeE_0eN1q2Vh00
All eyes will be on this St. Patrick's Day outfit idea. Nina Paker Collection / Macy's / Veja / M. Jewelers

Plus-size shopping doesn't have to be hard, or at least it won't be thanks to Nina Parker's Macy's collection. Build a base with this fan-favorite bodysuit . Available in women's plus sizes 0X-4X, this ribbed one-piece is ready-to-wear in different shades (the tea green is our favorite!), with each presenting a scoop neckline and snap button closure. Receiving an excellent five-star rating by reviewers, one shopper says it's "true to size and fits perfectly!"

Next, step into these comfortable jogger-style pants . Ready-to-wear in three matching shades, these pants are obtainable in women's plus-sizes 0X-4X and showcase an elastic waist and drawstring finish.

Add an extra layer of warmth with this long duster cardigan . Obtainable in women's plus-sizes 0X-4X, this goes-with-anything topper adds a cozy element that is versatile enough to wear on its own or paired with its matching coordinates.

Elevate this look by pairing it with M Jeweler's best-selling sterling silver necklace. With a close-to-perfect five-star rating,180 shoppers claim this piece looks "just like a real tennis necklace" and "is so sparkly without any of the added weight of real diamonds." Talk about a win-win!

Bring this look full-circle with the help of these Veja Campo Sneakers . Available in women's shoe sizes 36-41 (US 6-11), this sustainable sneaker was manufactured in Brazil and is a go-to of Megan Markle's. In fact, our Style Editor put this sneaker to the test and found it's comfortable and "didn't squish to [our] feet" like other sneakers traditionally do with first-time wear.

3. Turn to Reese Witherspoon's brand-new Draper James RSVP line for matching coordinates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u2rM8_0eN1q2Vh00
Master St. Patrick's Day outfit ideas with the help of this head-to-toe Draper James look. Draper James RSVP / Kohl's / adidas / Amazon

Reese Witherspoon's brand-new Draper James RSVP collection has officially arrived at Kohl's and it's ranking high on our list when it comes to St. Patrick's Day outfit ideas. Available in women's sizes 0-18, the Roll Cuff Skinny Jeans are ready-to-wear in six shades, with kelly green being a top recommendation.

One reviewer says, "while [she] did have to size-up," she found that "the inner slimming panel inside the front and the soft fabric that has some weight to it and holds you in." Another happy shopper says the "cute and soft pants [have] a nice and soft comfortable stretch to them," with many others agreeing they're a must-have.

Pair your jeans with this embroidered tee . Available in women's sizes XS-XXL, this piece is also available in kelly green (plus three other shades) and the crewneck and short sleeve construction provide versatility. The sweet embroidering on the top gives this piece enough detailing to wear on its own, but you can also pair it under this ruffle-trim denim jacket.

This piece adds a refreshing update to spring's go-to jacket style. Obtainable in two shades, river (light denim) or white, it's ready-to-wear in women's sizes S-XL, with subtle ruffle detailing at the neckline, sleeve cuff and hem.

Enlist the help of Adidas' Stan Smith Sneakers to pull the entire look together. Available in women's shoe sizes 4-15, there are over 31 shades to choose from, with the white and green variation being our top choice.

According to over 6,000 Amazon reviewers, these sneakers are "really comfortable and did not run too big." While a handful of shoppers do recommend sizing down from your usual shoe size, they also claim they are "the perfect spring piece."

4. Rely on Ted Baker London's maxi dress when it comes to formal events

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41OhN2_0eN1q2Vh00
Step up your style with this fancy St. Patrick's outfit idea that will turn heads. Ted Baker London / Lulus / Zebrum / Charlotte Tilbury

Let it be said: green is not reserved solely for March 17; it's appropriate all month long. Tackle everything from bridal showers to weddings with the help of Ted Baker London's SASSKI Pleated Maxi Dress , which was recently worn in Hallmark's The Wedding Veil . Ready-to-wear in women's sizes 2-12, this elegant and understated piece is obtainable in either pink or emerald green. It features statement chain shoulder straps and a waist tie that not only enhances your natural silhouette but provides a customizable fit.

Rely on statement accessories like these open-toed 4.25" block heels to elevate your ensemble. Available in women's shoe sizes 5-11, each of the three available shades features the same crinkled metallic material, crisscross strap closure, and topped off with a large bow.

Secure your belongings by investing in this bestselling zebrum Women's Evening Clutch . With dozens of colors and styles up for grabs, we recommend this 4.33" x 2.9" x 6.7" green tasseled version. One reviewer says it's "a stunning, perfect-sized clutch," while another shopper adds it "worked wonders [and garnered] so many compliments" at a wedding. A handful of other supports also claim it fit all of their essentials—which is perfect since we also recommend pairing your look with these Charlotte Tilbury must-haves.

The Hyaluronic Happikiss adds a magical peachy nude rose shade that reviewers say "nourish lips deeply without a strong overpowering color" and pairs to perfection with the Beauty Light Wand that adds an iridescent shine.

5. Get this utility set from Anthropologie that works year-round

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ees2E_0eN1q2Vh00
Try this casual St. Patrick's Day outfit idea that offers inclusive plus-sizing. Anthropologie / Grace Karin / Steve Madden / Warp + Weft / Pavoli

Whether you're heading to a late lunch or grabbing drinks with friends, this two-piece set is your secret to foolproof styling. Available in women's petite, regular and plus-sizes ranging from XXXS Petite to 3X, start with this Pilcro Corset Tank in our go-to green shade. One reviewer loved the "comfortable and soft material," and another shopper says the "flattering fit was so wonderful, she wasn't sure what more you could ask for!"

Turn your attention to this Pilcro Oxford Tunic Buttondown that works wonders over the tank but also has the versatility to be worn on its own. Obtainable in women's extended sizes from XXXS petite to 3X, this button-down style is crafted from a cotton and linen blend. Reviewers loved the "casual and easy-to-wear fit," with one shopper saying each of the four available colors was "beautiful and extremely wearable."

Complete your look by stepping into these SFX Plus Utility straight denim jeans of your dreams. Obtainable in women's sizes 12-24, this denim is nipped at the waist and provides ample room in your knees and calves. Presented in nightshade, a clean, mid-blue wash, there's also a frayed hem and split outseam to add a little extra detailing.

Accessorize flawlessly by depending on this three-inch women's stretch belt that over 6,000 reviewers say "is a no-brainer" and match it to these "pretty stylish" 3.5-inch Calabria ankle booties that are available in women's sizes 5.5-11. Finish it off by adding some texture with these rope-inspired 14K Gold Plated Hoops . Over 2,100 reviewers claim they're the "perfect everyday earring."

6. Streamline styling with Lattelier's two-piece suit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07WZAC_0eN1q2Vh00
Elevate any St. Patrick outfit idea with this stellar suit set. Lattelier / Jane Win / Stuart Weitzman

Lastly, leave everyone green with envy by enlisting the help of this tie-waist blazer and front slit trousers set . Available in women's sizes S-XL, this sophisticated satin suit-outfit includes both a top and bottom, both of which are designed in five sensational shades, with emerald green earning our approval. Ringing in at only $128, this set looks far more expensive than it is and can be dressed up or down, depending on your plans.

Step into fan-favorite designer Stuart Weitzman for a suitable shoe selection. Style-meets-comfort with this Marlon Loafer , which is available in women's shoe sizes 4-11.5. This versatile flat is polished enough to wear desk-to-drinks, and the flat block heel and black shade add versatility long after St.Paddy's Day ends.

Complete your look together by turning to beloved jewelry brand Jane Win. Pulling in some of today's most recognizable names, from Charlize Theron to First Lady Jill Biden, this Love Full Heart Pendant Necklace has recently earned Debra Messing's stamp of approval. The large palm leaf heart design comes on its own or with an adjustable 18-inch necklace and works on its own or paired with other charms.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 6 easy St. Patrick's Day outfit ideas that will leave everyone green with envy

Footwear News

Lizzo Sharpens Up for Dinner in High-Waisted Jeans, Chanel Pearls and White Reptilian Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lizzo showed a more conservative take on her bold style while arriving to dinner at Craig’s in Los Angeles. The “Rumors” singer stepped out for dinner in a black long-sleeved top, which featured green and white graphic accents on its sleeves. The style was paired with dark blue high-waisted jeans that featured white stitching, adding a refined yet casual element to her look. Lizzo elevated the duo with a string of Chanel pearls, as well as a black quilted Chanel...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen Dances in Kissable Pajamas With John Legend in Cozy Slippers for ‘Cravings’ Promo Video

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. What happens when you play a fun game of this or that? Chrissy Teigen and John Legend give us a peek. The model and chef posted a video on Instagram yesterday that showed her and her husband Legend playing a fun food-related game as a way to promote her cooking brand, “Cravings by Chrissy Teigen.” For the outfits, the couple wore their pajamas. Teigen donned a decorative option, consisting of a robe and a romper. It featured red kisses all...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Ciara Gets Tropical in Threadbare Halter Dress, Leather Bralette and Wrapped Reptilian Stiletto Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ciara went tropical while promoting Ten To One rum. The “All You’ve Got” actress posed behind the scenes on Instagram in a daring halter-neck dress, which featured a dark brown leather bra top, knotted leather straps and ring accents. The musician’s ensemble was cinched with a draped skirt composed of numerous red threads, creating an alluring and intricate garment. Ciara’s look was complete with diamond stud earrings and gold bangles. “Mood #Weekend,” the singer captioned a photo dump, which included her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Stylish Duo! Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Zahara Rocks Ripped Jeans During Trip to Salon

Girls’ day out! Angelina Jolie’s daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt rocked a casual chic style as she and her famous mom took a trip to a salon together. The Salt actress, 46, and the trendy teen, 17, were seen leaving the Foxtail Salon in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles Saturday, February 5, in photographs obtained by HollywoodLife. While mama Angie wore a long, classy tan wrap-tie coat with brown sandals, Zahara sported dark blue ripped jeans, white sneakers and a sky-blue tank top, along with a white cardigan. Both ladies wore black masks as they strolled outside and held various shopping bags.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cosmopolitan

Euphoria's Alexa Demie has chopped off her hair

Alexa Demie, best known for her role as Maddy Perez on HBO's hit-show Euphoria, has blown all our minds with her new, uber-short hair 'do. The actor was spotted err, burning sage (we'll come back to that) outside a car repair shop in Los Angeles, dressed head-to-toe in black, with a new cropped haircut. Alexa accessorised the look with a pair of stylish black sunglasses and lug boots. But anyway, back to her hair. You can see the photos of Alexa's new look, here.
HAIR CARE
Harper's Bazaar

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Coordinate in Fur-Trimmed Outfits

Rihanna is back with yet another New York City winter street style look, this time accompanied by boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The couple was photographed last night while departing Pastis, a Parisian bistro in the Meatpacking District. For the date, the two coordinated in their own versions of fur-trimmed outfits. The rapper wore an all-black outfit, including straight-leg trousers, boots, gloves, and a zip-up jacket with a black boa trim framing the hood.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
