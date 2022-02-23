ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Mask mandate lifted for Iberia Parish Government facilities

 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q4vqN_0eN1pz6A00

The mask mandate has been lifted for the Iberia Parish Government facilities.

Parish President Larry Richard says that, effective immediately, masks will no longer be required for entrance into Iberia Parish facilities.

Some individual public officials may still require masks, Richard said, and those mandates will continue.

And anyone who wants to wear a mask can do so, he adds.

If you have questions, call Iberia Parish Government at 365.8246.

KATC News

Activist arrested at library board meeting

An LGBTQ+ activist and 2018 Drag Queen Story Time organizer was arrested at a Lafayette Parish Library Board meeting Monday for saying a single word out of order after earlier refusing to leave the meeting, our media partners at The Advocate report.
LAFAYETTE, LA
