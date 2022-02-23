Mask mandate lifted for Iberia Parish Government facilities
The mask mandate has been lifted for the Iberia Parish Government facilities.
Parish President Larry Richard says that, effective immediately, masks will no longer be required for entrance into Iberia Parish facilities.
Some individual public officials may still require masks, Richard said, and those mandates will continue.
And anyone who wants to wear a mask can do so, he adds.
If you have questions, call Iberia Parish Government at 365.8246.
