The snow-capped mountains seem to surround the Coachella Valley as a beautiful result of a few days of unsettled weather. As the First Alert Weather Team noted, overnight snow and rain are giving way for a calmer weekend ahead.

Here are some highlights of views captured by News Channel 3 viewers.

A view of the tram covered with snow and clouds from Whitewater Hills, submitted by Mike Parente

Viewer Submitted image

Send yours into the newsroom using SHARE@KESQ.com

Viewer video of snow in the Beaumont area Wednesday afternoon

Snow in Yucca Valley / Joshua Tree National Park



















It's a little out of our area but here are some viewer pics of how the storm impacted the Redlands/Yucaipa area



Photos courtesy of Daniel Adams via Share@KESQ.com

The snowy mountains may be beautiful, but the California Highway Patrol wants you to know you will need to prepare with chains to drive in elevation.

SR-243: chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from SR-74 to Pine Cove

SR-74: chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Hemet to Pinyon Drive.

SR-371: chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Anza to SR-74

The post Check out the snow! A new gallery of your storm images appeared first on KESQ .