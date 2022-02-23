Check out the snow! A new gallery of your storm images
The snow-capped mountains seem to surround the Coachella Valley as a beautiful result of a few days of unsettled weather. As the First Alert Weather Team noted, overnight snow and rain are giving way for a calmer weekend ahead.
Here are some highlights of views captured by News Channel 3 viewers.
Snow in Yucca Valley / Joshua Tree National Park
It's a little out of our area but here are some viewer pics of how the storm impacted the Redlands/Yucaipa area
The snowy mountains may be beautiful, but the California Highway Patrol wants you to know you will need to prepare with chains to drive in elevation.
- SR-243: chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from SR-74 to Pine Cove
- SR-74: chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Hemet to Pinyon Drive.
- SR-371: chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Anza to SR-74
