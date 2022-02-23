ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Check out the snow! A new gallery of your storm images

By KESQ News Team
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yLhcS_0eN1ppGu00

The snow-capped mountains seem to surround the Coachella Valley as a beautiful result of a few days of unsettled weather. As the First Alert Weather Team noted, overnight snow and rain are giving way for a calmer weekend ahead.

Here are some highlights of views captured by News Channel 3 viewers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DFVCq_0eN1ppGu00
A view of the tram covered with snow and clouds from Whitewater Hills, submitted by Mike Parente
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cdC1m_0eN1ppGu00
Viewer Submitted image

Send yours into the newsroom using SHARE@KESQ.com

View live cameras throughout the Coachella Valley here

Viewer video of snow in the Beaumont area Wednesday afternoon

Snow in Yucca Valley / Joshua Tree National Park

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HqR2V_0eN1ppGu00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s55E3_0eN1ppGu00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20LiwD_0eN1ppGu00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QKplP_0eN1ppGu00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=182rCV_0eN1ppGu00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TsLb9_0eN1ppGu00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d5Rms_0eN1ppGu00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18yMeW_0eN1ppGu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VelOk_0eN1ppGu00

It's a little out of our area but here are some viewer pics of how the storm impacted the Redlands/Yucaipa area

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lEZW3_0eN1ppGu00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RGUpp_0eN1ppGu00
Photos courtesy of Daniel Adams via Share@KESQ.com

The snowy mountains may be beautiful, but the California Highway Patrol wants you to know you will need to prepare with chains to drive in elevation.

  • SR-243: chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from SR-74 to Pine Cove
  • SR-74: chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Hemet to Pinyon Drive.
  • SR-371: chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Anza to SR-74

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post Check out the snow! A new gallery of your storm images appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 1

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Conditions improving into the weekend

After a night of snow in our local mountains, gusty winds, and light rain here in the Valley, things are calming down weather-wise. Look at the fresh snow in Long Valley behind the Mountain Tram station! Snowfall was impressive: Rainfall last night in the early morning hours came in below 0.10" for the Coachella Valley, The post Conditions improving into the weekend appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Hiker injured on Palm Springs trail, helicopter rescue canceled due to winds

Palm Springs Fire Department crews are hiking to rescue an injured person after strong winds in the desert prevented a helicopter rescue. The hiker was injured Tuesday afternoon in the Agua Caliente Indian canyons off of Murray Canyon. Authorities said the hiker sustained a possible broken leg so she was not able to come down The post Hiker injured on Palm Springs trail, helicopter rescue canceled due to winds appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Gene Autry Trail and N. Indian Canyon closed due to blowing sand from high winds

Palm Springs police are warning residents of road closures on Gene Autry Trail between N. Via Escuela and I-10, and N. Indian Canyon Drive between Garnet and Sunrise Parkway. Officials announced the closure at around 8:15 this morning as the Coachella Valley is under a High Wind Warning, that is expected to remain in place The post Gene Autry Trail and N. Indian Canyon closed due to blowing sand from high winds appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Tornado or dust devil?

That's actually a question we get asked quite often in the weather department. Moe Brett sent in some video on February 22, 2022 during a High Wind Warning, showing a large column of dust. Moe also asked that same question. This was definitely a dust devil. Dust devils form at the surface from swirling winds, The post Tornado or dust devil? appeared first on KESQ.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
City
Hemet, CA
City
Yucca Valley, CA
City
Anza, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Gene Autry Trail & N. Indian Canyon back open at the wash

UPDATE 12:30 p.m. N Indian Canyon Drive has been reopened. Gene Autry Trail was reopened earlier this morning. Palm Springs police announced just before 9:00 this morning that Gene Autry Trail between N. Via Escuela and I-10 is back open, after it was closed Monday morning due to blowing sand and low visibility. N. Indian The post Gene Autry Trail & N. Indian Canyon back open at the wash appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Firefighters extinguish house fire in Desert Hot Springs

Firefighters put out a house fire in Desert Hot Springs this morning. Cal Fire said the incident was reported just after 8:30 a.m. on the 13000 block of Ramona Drive. Flames and heavy smoke were spotted coming from the structure's attic. A cause is still under investigation and it's unclear if there was anyone inside The post Firefighters extinguish house fire in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Baby giraffe born at the Living Desert in Palm Desert

We've got a new baby giraffe at the Living Desert Zoo & Gardens in Palm Desert. Zoo officials said the giraffe calf was born Monday morning on the giraffe savanna habitat. The calf was born to first-time mom and dad, Shellie and Kelley. The calf was up and walking within an hour of birth. “What The post Baby giraffe born at the Living Desert in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Thousands enjoy the first weekend of Thrillville in Indio

Indio’s newest fair, Thrillville, wraps up its first weekend here in the desert at the Riverside County Fairgrounds. The fairgrounds were once again packed with excited attendees ready to ride carnival rides and pet some animals. There's also plenty of games and shows for the whole family, including the flying royals circus, live shark encounters, The post Thousands enjoy the first weekend of Thrillville in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snow Tires#Gallery#The Newsroom#Extreme Weather#Share Kesq Com#Chp San Gorgonio Pass#Instagram A#The News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3

Megadrought grips California, impacting the Coachella Valley

California, along with the Western U.S., is in its worst drought in centuries, scientists reported this week. A study published in Nature Climate Change found the period from 2000 to 2021 was the driest in 1,200 years. Last year’s drought severity was “exceptional,” researchers said, and all indications are the extreme conditions will continue through 2022. The human-caused The post Megadrought grips California, impacting the Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Fire at Honda of the Desert in Cathedral City prompts evacuations

A fire at Honda of the Desert in Cathedral City has led to the evacuation of employees and patrons Thursday afternoon, a viewer tells News Channel 3. No injuries were reported. Staff confirms that everyone was able to get out safely. The Cathedral City Fire Department is at the scene with Palm Springs and Cal The post Fire at Honda of the Desert in Cathedral City prompts evacuations appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man who died in Palm Springs vehicle rollover identified

A 28-year-old man who died when his vehicle rolled over in Palm Springs was identified as a Desert Hot Springs resident. Marcus Arangure was found dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday near Gene Autry Trail between Salvia Road and Via Escuela. The Riverside County Sheriff's Coroner's Bureau identified The post Man who died in Palm Springs vehicle rollover identified appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy