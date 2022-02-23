ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New sNDA Submitted to FDA for Major Depressive Disorder

By Erin O'Brien
Psychiatric Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf approved, this will be the fourth indication for the drug, joining its approvals for episodes associated with bipolar I disorder and schizophrenia. AbbVie has submitted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for cariprazine (Vraylar) for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive...

#Bipolar Disorder#Major Depressive Disorder#Depression#New Drug Application#Mdd#Rgh
