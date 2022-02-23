ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What life is like in Ukraine as Russia invades

By Jaden Amos, USA TODAY
 1 day ago

The situation in Ukraine is becoming increasingly concerning. We've gathered a variety of voices to help explain, analyze and provide context surrounding this crisis. From what life is currently like in Ukraine to what happens to Russia after sanctions, we have it.

The author of this entry, who is originally from Donetsk and now lives elsewhere in Ukraine, is not being named. The person fears for the safety of family members. Kristen approved sourcing

"I spent happy childhood years and had a lighthearted adolescence in my hometown of Donetsk, Ukraine. Back then, I had no intention of leaving the city where I was born. But that choice was made for me, as I am a Ukrainian citizen. I couldn't stay in an occupied territory when the war started in 2014. I witnessed many scary episodes while I was leaving the city and returning to visit friends and family members who couldn't leave.

Every day, I was waking up with the hope that maybe today was the day when I could finally pack and return home. But, unfortunately, it didn't happen, and due to Russia's recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk's self-proclaimed independence as people's republics, I don't think it will."

Photo taken on Tuesday, Feb. 22, of the streets of Kyiv, Ukraine Dr. Roman Sheremeta

Ukrainians choose Europe, democracy and rule of law. Not subjugation.

By Artem Shaipov

In Kyiv today, the mood remains tense as President Joe Biden announced substantial sanctions against Russia on Tuesday and Ukrainians join territorial defense units to prepare for the worst, while still hoping for the best.

An authoritarian, belligerent Russia is openly challenging NATO, and President Vladimir Putin ordered his forces into regions of eastern Ukraine. In a rambling speech on Monday, Putin essentially denied the existence of the whole Ukrainian people and its right to self-determination.

While Putin could yet step back from the precipice, this stands as a warning for the West to reconsider its toolkit for strengthening democracies and counteracting the advance of authoritarianism in Europe. When the enemies of free and tolerant societies know that they can act without facing a collective, decisive response, democracy around the world will only deteriorate further.

Russia has been sanctioned. Now what?

By Melinda Haring

It's official from the White House: Russia has invaded Ukraine. Russia deployed troops to two regions in Eastern Ukraine, calling it a "peacekeeping force" after declaring their independence. Meanwhile, U.S. deputy national security adviser Jon Finer said, "I am calling it an invasion." President Biden has just announced severe sanctions on Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has up to 190,000 Russian troops surrounding Ukraine on three sides. Putin has multiple ways he can strike Ukraine, and he can take as much of Ukraine as he wants. But he cannot hold it: 45% of Ukrainians will fight back with weapons.

Ukrainians will resist, and there will be many dead Russian soldiers. Putin knows this, and the strengthening of Ukraine’s insurgency constrains Putin’s ability to take all of Ukraine.

This newsletter was compiled by Jaden Amos.

