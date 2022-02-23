ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

80-year-old’s stuff disappears during NYC doctor visit

By Ayana Harry
 1 day ago

NEW YORK ( PIX11 ) — Mitchell Harper said his 80-year-old mother’s personal items vanished. Helen Harper is a patient at Brooklyn Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare, recovering after fracturing her leg.

On January 21, Helen Harper went to a doctor’s appointment with a specialist; a medical transport service picked up Helen and her escort from the rehabilitation center. But when she returned to the rehab center, her belongings were gone.

“It’s devastating,” Mitchell said. Helen last saw the bag with her belongings while she was in the medical transport vehicle with her escort. Her son said the bag included her “phones, her tablet, credit cards, personal eyeglasses and medical documents.”

“Brooklyn Center leadership believes the bag was left in the car by mistake,” said a spokesperson from Brooklyn Center for Rehabilitation and Health Care. The Harpers said they spoke with the medical transport drivers who said that they couldn’t find the bag after a thorough vehicle search.

