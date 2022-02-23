ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicycles

Modular Cargo-Ready Bike Designs

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe conceptual 'CargoRida' modular bike has been designed by Beomsu Kang as transportation solution for city dwellers that would provide them with the ability to...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
yankodesign.com

This solar cargo bike boasting the edgy Cybertruck DNA is a safe ride for dystopian future

The future is uncertain with the environmental issues looking us straight in the face. So, we all are staring at a reality where breathing in clean air will be a privilege. Understandably, bike design will make a U-turn to a more conservative approach to keep up with the times. This motorbike envisioned for such a dystopian future, therefore, makes complete sense.
BICYCLES
Gadget Flow

Rezy Sofa all-in-one couch has a modular design that combines all living room needs in one

Make more use of your space with the Rezy Sofa all-in-one couch. This useful piece of furniture combines all the living room functionality you need in one convenient design. Moreover, the cushions open up to provide a huge amount of storage space that equals the amount of room in 5 extra-large suitcases: 509 liters. Morevoer, it has a modular design that lets you easily make it larger or smaller depending on your space needs. So, whether you have a small apartment or a large house, it can fit! With an innovative stowaway tray table, it provides a safe spot for your laptop while you work from the comfiest spot in your home. Not only that, but it also has natural marble and wood cupholders that add a sleek, modern look.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GeekyGadgets

Topwell bike multitool designed for cyclists

Cyclists searching for a versatile, lightweight multitool capable of carrying out a wide variety of bike repairs and adjustments. Maybe interested in the Topwell multitool launched via Kickstarter this month. Specifically designed for cyclists the compact multitool features 16 crucial accessories and functions. Including 7/8/10/13/14/15/17mm Hex Key (external hexagonal), H4/H5/H6 Hex Key (internal hexagonal) spanners, spoke wrench, extended wrench, flat headed screwdriver and more.
BICYCLES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Solution#Shopping Bags#Grocery Shopping#Vehicles#Cargorida
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

Off-grid, prefab cabins on wheels by Nomadic hospitality create portable space for travelers to escape from city life

Moliving is a nomadic hospitality solution made up of Scandinavian-inspired prefab tiny homes. Tiny homes are changing the hotel game. With the pandemic restricting air travel and hospitality services, designers within those industries had to get creative. To encourage responsible and sustainable travel, tiny homes offer a remote getaway where guests can still enjoy their bucket list destinations in a safe and eco-conscious way.
AIR TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Cars
thespruce.com

15 Toilet Paper Storage Ideas to Jazz Up Your Bathroom

Everyone understands the importance of keeping plenty of extra toilet paper on hand, but let's face it, the average bathroom is just 5 by 8 feet and doesn't necessarily include a ton of storage space. If you need to house a handful of extra TP rolls and aren't sure how to do so in a manner that's both functional and stylish, we're more than happy to assist. We've discovered lots of innovative toilet paper storage ideas that can either be DIYed or affordably obtained. Check out 15 of our favorites below.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Silo Micro Homes Could Be the New Tiny House

If you’re looking to downsize — like, really downsize — then take a look at the micro home Design Academy Eindhoven graduate Stella van Beers made out of an old grain silo. Van Beers created a two-story, watchtower-style home out of a 23-foot silo she bought online...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Robb Report

A Look at the High-End Furnishings One Designer ‘Road Tests’ in His Own Home

Click here to read the full article. Furniture designer Maximilian Eicke’s residential compound in Bali serves as both a home for him and his parents and a testing ground for new concepts. Before a lamp, chair or glass tumbler is made available for purchase via his brand, MAX ID NY—which is building a studio on the island—it often spends time within Eicke’s own four walls so he can observe how it performs during daily use. Even his bedroom is part laboratory and features several pieces that have not yet come to market. Bed The designer wanted his bed to look...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Mental_Floss

Why Do Some Trucks Have an Extra Set of Wheels?

When you drive by a dump truck with a couple tires hovering just above the road, seemingly doing nothing, you might assume they’re spares. In a way, they are—but they weren’t installed to act as replacements for flat tires. Instead, as Jalopnik reports, those wheels are there...
CARS
Ocala Gazette

Construction commences on second World Equestrian Center hotel

The World Equestrian Center (WEC) has officially broken ground on a second, five-story hotel, according to a Feb. 22 press release. “We are confident that this hotel will be completed in time for our 2024 Summer Series,” said Justin Garner, director of Hospitality Operations for the WEC. “We have no doubt that the incredible teams we have working to bring this latest vision to life will have this property ready to welcome guests by June 2024.”
LIFESTYLE
yankodesign.com

Best storage solutions to perfectly organize + de-clutter your home

If you’re an independent millennial who recently moved out of their family home and into their own, then a major issue that you may be dealing with almost every day…is space constraint! Our modern millennial homes have many virtues, but one thing they lack is space! Space constraint is something most of us end up dealing with every day. Smart storage solutions can be lifesavers in such tricky and compact situations. And to make your lives easier, we’ve curated a whole collection of storage solutions that come in the form of furniture designs that, to be honest, are going to completely organize your home! Not only do these products comfortably store your belongings, but they’re also perfect for displaying those special items that you don’t feel like shutting away in a dusty cabinet. From a crafty bed with an overhead storage space to a tree-inspired bamboo bookcase – these innovative storage and display solutions are the additions your home needs!
INTERIOR DESIGN
domino

This IKEA Hack Fits Two Kitchen Drawers’ Worth of Storage Into One

If there was one key lesson Michelle Phillips learned after renovating her 1980s kitchen, it’s that everything needs to have a place. The marketing professional–turned–cabinetry expert originally had a medium Maximera drawer from IKEA next to her stove for all of her and her husband’s cooking tools (a countertop container looked too cluttered), but they soon found rummaging around to find the right spatula was a hassle. Rearranging cabinet shelves is easy, but no one ever thinks about modifying drawers.
HOME & GARDEN
New York Post

People have discovered there’s a secret room at IKEA

Their shops are literal mazes with maps to help baffled shoppers get around. But one IKEA customer has caused a stir on social media by revealing she stepped off the beaten track in a London branch of the store and ended up finding an amazing Infinity room. Anjali shared a...
LIFESTYLE
yankodesign.com

This collection of tiny homes uses clean construction to build sustainable, small-footprint prefab residences

Hewing Haus is a prefabricated tiny home company that uses clean construction to build small-footprint tiny homes from sustainable materials. As our cities face urbanization and densification, residents are leaving the crowds and heading to the country. Providing the functionality and versatility that ex-urbanites are looking for, prefabricated tiny homes run the gamut to provide all that one might need to enjoy the simple pleasures of life.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy