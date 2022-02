BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas — Brewster County Sheriff's Deputies arrested two suspects on the night of February 18 after a high speed chase in Marathon. The investigation revealed that a 2006 Chevrolet Impala fled the scene and injured one of the agents. The vehicle traveled north on Highway 385 and was heading to Fort Stockton with multiple agents in pursuit. Other occupants jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

