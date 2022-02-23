ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supreme Court declines to consider case challenging Maine's vaccine mandate

By Christian Wade
thecentersquare.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to take up a challenge to Maine’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers. The lawsuit, filed in August by the Florida-based Liberty Council on behalf of more than 2,000 Maine health care workers, alleges that the Maine Center for Disease...

www.thecentersquare.com

