Public Safety

Bill: Remote OP

WTAX
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA bill to make it easier to file an order of protection was the subject of a news conference at the Capitol Wednesday. “What the...

The Independent

Missouri couple who pointed guns at BLM protesters put on probation and suspended from legal practice

A Missouri couple who waved guns at Black Lives Matter protesters in 2020 have been placed on probation by the state Supreme Court. The court on Tuesday suspended Mark and Patricia McCloskey’s law licenses but delayed their suspension by placing them on a year-long probation instead. The couple will be able to practice law during this time but the suspension will take effect if they violate their probation by breaking any more laws.“Should probation be revoked and the suspension take effect, no petition for reinstatement shall be entertained for a period of six months from the date the suspension...
LAW
The Independent

Gaetz friend asks for sentencing delay as he works with feds

A former Florida tax collector whose arrest led to a federal probe into U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz wants a judge to delay his sentencing scheduled for next month for yet another time as he continues to cooperate with federal prosecutors.Joel Greenberg s attorney on Friday asked a federal judge in Orlando Florida, to allow him to file a motion seeking a delay in the sentencing hearing currently scheduled for March 29. U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell previously granted two delays.In court papers, Greenberg's attorney said his client had been cooperating with federal prosecutors in Orlando and Washington in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

Could the 14th Amendment block U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert from the ballot?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Is U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert eligible to run for reelection this year? According to the 14th Amendment, the answer might be “no.” And, because Boebert herself is unlikely to acknowledge her own potential disqualification, it would be left to other authorities, such as the Colorado secretary of state or voters in the representative’s district, to […] The post Could the 14th Amendment block U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert from the ballot? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
State
Illinois State
NBC News

Arizona Republican breaks with party to block transgender health care ban

An Arizona Republican state senator broke with his party this week, blocking legislation that would have banned gender-affirming care for transgender youth. State Sen. Tyler Pace voted Wednesday with three Democrats on the Arizona Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee, splitting the vote 4-4 and effectively killing the bill. Pace said that while he sees "both sides," he was ultimately swayed by personal stories from LGBTQ youths and their families.
ARIZONA STATE
#Senate Committee
BBC

California firearms: City rules gun owners must have liability cover

Gun owners in the California city of San Jose will soon be required to take out liability insurance against gun injuries or accidents, if landmark legislation is given final approval. It will be the first time anywhere in the US that people will be compelled to purchase coverage for their...
LAW
The Independent

California man held in jail for nearly six years without trial on drug murder charges

In 2016, Dennis “Spike” Wright was murdered in South Lake Tahoe, California, during a drug deal gone wrong. Harvest Davidson, 26, didn’t pull the trigger, but he’s been sitting in jail for nearly six years on murder charges, which activists say should be illegal under a recently passed state law.Mr Davidson was one of six men wanted for participation in the killing, which occurred amid a potential sale of 100 pounds of marijuana in a Tahoe hotel parking lot. The 26-year-old wasn’t present when Wright was killed — Dion Vaccaro, a co-defendant, was convicted in 2020 for pulling the trigger...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

After Federal Judge Shreds Plea Deal, Ahmaud Arbery’s Convicted Murderers Will Press Their Luck at Civil Rights Trial

Days after a federal judge torpedoed an agreement with prosecutors amid outcry from Ahmaud Arbery’s family, the father and son convicted of the 25-year-old Black man’s murder backed off from guilty pleas conceding that their crimes were racially motivated. Both will now press ahead with a trial scheduled to begin next week.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Esquire

The 14th Amendment Threat to Madison Cawthorn's Congressional Career Is Real

I continue to follow with interest the maneuverings in North Carolina regarding Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s qualifications to run for re-election this fall due to his possible activities in and around the events of January 6. On Wednesday, the election board of North Carolina weighed in, stating quite baldly that it has the power to keep Cawthorn off the ballot. From CNN:
CONGRESS & COURTS

