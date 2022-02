Awake is giving its electric surfboard a serious jolt. The Swedish company has just unveiled an upgraded version of its range-topping model, the Rävik S. The latest board doesn’t look radically different from its award-winning predecessors, but it promises to be more powerful and responsive. Awake’s electric boards are just like their low-tech counterparts with a few key differences. They feature squared off designs and a channel-shaped carbon fiber hull that cuts through the water with ease. The biggest difference between an electric and traditional surfboard, though, is its powered motor. Thanks to this last feature, you can surf on any body...

CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO