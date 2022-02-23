ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indy man held gun to customer’s head during bakery hold up; sentenced to 14 years

By Matt Christy
 1 day ago

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man pleaded guilty to the armed robbery of a bakery on the city’s south side in which he reportedly fired his gun between employees, got into a fight with a customer who tried to stop him and pointed his handgun to person’s head, threatening to kill them.

Ryan Hickey, 34, was sentenced to over 14 years in federal prison.

According to court documents, the robbery occurred on Jan. 30, 2021, at Boyden’s Southside Bakery on south Meridian Street. Hickey reportedly made a purchase at the bakery before returning to the back door a short time later and brandishing a gun, announcing he was robbing the buisness.

Hickey is said to have fired a shot between two female employees and into the kitchen during the robbery. An employee reportedly heard the gunshot and retrieved her own gun. As Hickey was demanding money from the register, the employee with the gun got into a struggle with Hickey which led to him fleeing, the documents state.

A customer reportedly saw what was happening and chased Hickey. Court documents said the customer and Hickey got into a brief struggle before the robber pulled out his firearm and threatened to shoot the customer in the head. He then fled to a vehicle and drove away.

Police were able to get a license plate number from vehicles and tracked Hickey to a residence where he was placed in custody after a brief standoff with police. Hickey had numerous prior felony convictions including for armed robbery.

Both the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case. As part of his sentencing, Hickey was also ordered to three years of probation following his prison term.

“The people of our community should not have to fear armed, violent criminals as they simply try to do their jobs or patronize a business. Repeat offenders engaged in gun crimes will face serious consequences for their actions. Working closely with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and our federal law enforcement partners to help stem the tide of violent crime in Indianapolis is a top priority in the Southern District of Indiana,” said U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers.

“The sentence imposed today should demonstrate to the public, and to the defendant, that we will work vigorously to protect the public and hold those who commit violent crimes accountable.”

A booking photo of Hickey was not available at the time of publishing.

FOX59

Court docs: Carmel murder suspect claimed to be Donald Trump, planned to hold mother as war criminal

CARMEL, Ind. — Newly-released court documents are providing a deeper look into what happened when a Carmel man killed his father and injured his mother Monday. Christopher Claerbout is charged with murder, criminal confinement, intimidation, theft of a motor vehicle, theft, and battery after an incident Monday that resulted in the death of David Claerbout. […]
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

Brownsburg PD looking for Dunkin’ Donuts robber

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — The Brownsburg Police Department is looking for a suspect in a robbery at a Dunkin’ Donuts store on Tuesday evening. Police were dispatched to the Dunkin’ location at 13 Commerce Drive just after 7 p.m. in reference to a robbery. Police say a male in a black winter coat hit two employees, […]
BROWNSBURG, IN
FOX59

1 killed in apartment fire on north side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after an apartment fire on the north side of Indianapolis. Crews were dispatched to apartments on Plaza Drive off of Township Line Road just before 10 Thursday evening. The first unit on the scene found heavy fire coming from a second floor window. An official with the Pike Township […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

SILVER ALERT declared for Knox, Ind. man

KNOX, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Knox Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Victor Greene, 66, a white male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 220 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes, last seen wearing a camouflage jacket with dark blue sweatpants and a hat, and utilizing a wheelchair. […]
KNOX, IN
