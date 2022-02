Kehinde Wiley, ‘Portrait of Ibrahima Ndome,’ 2021. Courtesy of the artist and Roberts Projects Los Angeles, California. Two years ago, Frieze LA mounted what turned out to be the last traditional art fair the art world has known since the pandemic. And almost exactly two years later, Frieze LA is here to welcome fairgoers back. Its third edition, at a new venue adjacent to the Beverly Hilton Hotel, is bigger than ever. Whereas its typically larger New York counterpart enlisted just a little over 60 galleries for its comeback last year, Frieze LA has upped its number to more than 100. According to Christine Messineo, the newly-appointed director of Frieze Los Angeles and New York, that number is actually pretty manageable. “You’ll be able to spend half a day at the fair and feel like you were pretty thorough,” she says.

