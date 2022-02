For much of the working world, President’s Day was a welcome Monday off. But in the NHL, it marked exactly one month until the league’s March 21 trade deadline. We’ll surely have plenty more trade talk over the next month with more specific targets and possibilities. But today, let’s set the stage with a holistic look at the Penguins possible wish list, what they have to offer and what they can fit under the cap.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO