Ford has no plans to spin off its EV or gasoline-powered vehicle businesses -CEO

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (Reuters) – Ford Motor Co has no plans to spin off its...

Detroit News

Ford, CEO Jim Farley consider ways to run EV business separately

Ford Motor Co. is looking at ways to separate its electric-vehicle operation from its century-old legacy business, hoping to earn the sort of investor respect enjoyed by Tesla Inc. and other pure-play EV makers, Bloomberg News reports. Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley wants to wall off Ford’s electric operations from...
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

Ford's CEO is exploring ways to separate its EV business to unlock Tesla-like value

Ford is looking at ways to separate its electric-vehicle operation from its century-old legacy business, hoping to earn the sort of investor respect enjoyed by Tesla and other pure-play EV makers. Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley wants to wall off Ford's electric operations from its internal combustion engine business and...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Ford Reportedly Plans To Separate Its EV Business: Here's Why

Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) CEO Jim Farley acknowledged on the company's fourth-quarter earnings call that running an ICE business and a EV business are not the same. The Ford CEO did not explicitly mention a separation or spin-off, but reports suggest that the company could be toying with those options.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Ford jumps on report it is considering a standalone EV business

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) stock received a jolt on Friday after CEO Jim Farley is reported to be looking at ways to run the automaker's electric vehicle business as a standalone entity. Farley is reportedly considering a spinoff of either the ICE or EV business, as well a potential restructuring. Ford...
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Ford CEO Kills Rumor Of Electric Vehicle Spin-Off

Rumors surrounding a potential spin-off of Ford's EV operations into a separate business saw the financial markets react positively, with the Blue Oval's stock price shooting up just over 5% upon hearing the news. While Ford quickly shut down the hearsay, reports suggested CEO Jim Farley believed separating the two parts of the business could bring about the value that appeals to savvy investors.
BUSINESS
Detroit News

Ford CEO says no EV spinoff planned but highlights differences in operations

Ford Motor Co. does not plan to spin off either its electric-vehicle or legacy internal combustion engine vehicle business, CEO Jim Farley said Wednesday, even as he underscored significant differences between those parts of the company. His comments at a Wolfe Research conference were the company's latest pushback on a...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Ford Stock Leaps On Report It's Considering EV Division Spin-Off

Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report shares jumped higher Friday following a report that the carmaker is mulling the split its electric vehicle business from its legacy operations. Bloomberg News reported that CEO Jim Farley is considering ways to separate the division, which is targeted with billions of...
ECONOMY
