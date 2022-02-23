ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Dark Winds’: Deanna Allison Joins AMC Series From Graham Roland, George R.R. Martin & Robert Redford

EXCLUSIVE: Deanna Allison is set as a lead opposite Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon in Dark Winds , AMC ’s Western noir thriller series based on Tony Hillerman’s popular Leaphorn & Chee book series. It hails from creator Graham Roland and executive producers George R.R. Martin and Robert Redford. Rainn Wilson, Noah Emmerich and Jessica Matten also star.

Created and executive produced by Roland, Dark Winds, which has a six-episode order, is a psychological thriller that follows two Navajo police officers, Leaphorn (McClarnon) and Chee (Gordon), in the 1970s Southwest as their search for clues in a grisly double-murder case forces them to challenge their own spiritual beliefs and come to terms with the trauma of their pasts. Season 1 is expected to premiere on AMC+ and AMC in 2022.

Allison will play Emma, a strong woman with good intuition who works as a midwife. She is Leaphorn’s (McClarnon) wife and deeply connected to her work and to the women she serves. When she suspects that one of her patients is a victim of domestic violence, she immediately asks her husband to investigate.

Roland, Martin and Redford, who produced two screen adaptations of Hillerman’s Leaphorn & Chee books, The Dark Wind and Skinwalkers, executive produce with Tina Elmo and Vince Gerardis. Vince Calandra is executive producer and showrunner. Chris Eyre, who directed Skinwalkers, will direct the pilot and also will executive produce. McClarnon is also an executive producer.

Dark Winds marks the first major television role for Allison, who is a member of the Colorado River Indian Tribes. She’s repped by Authentic Talent & Literary Management.

