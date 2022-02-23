Governor DeSantis awards money to Glades County to improve infrastructure

Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference at Moore Haven City Hall today at 3:30 PM to award over $1 million to the rural infrastructure plan for projects in Glades County.

The grant money is also said to improve the downtown area, create new jobs, and help improve the local economy.

The City of Moore Haven will use the money to finish roadway and storm water improvements that will help mitigate the flooding which will help prevent pollutants from entering the Caloosahatchee River.