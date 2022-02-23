Briggs: Here's why Toledo basketball ditched postgame handshake line (and it's not why you might think)

Call Tod Kowalczyk ahead of the times.

Or call him a poor sport.

But either way, the Toledo men’s basketball coach could have foreseen the debate that — in light of hotter heads prevailing after the Michigan-Wisconsin game Sunday — has monopolized the hoops conversation this week.

Is it time to discontinue the traditional postgame handshake line?

Kowalczyk, for his part, was already way out front.

If you’ve watched a Rockets game lately, you might have noticed the perfunctory ritual has gone the way of the peach bucket and two-handed set shot.

Unlike most schools, Toledo turned the exception of last year’s handshake-free pandemic season into the rule. When the final buzzer sounds, Kowalczyk and his team acknowledge the other bench with a wave, then head their separate way.

“People think it’s because of COVID,” Kowalczyk said. “It has nothing to do with COVID. It’s entirely to do with what’s happened several times this year on big stages. The handshake line, there’s too much tension. Why put our players in those positions? We’ve had issues in the past with Eastern Michigan, Central Michigan, Kent State, Buffalo, where words were exchanged in the line.

“Why is college basketball one of the only sports that shakes hands after a game? In college football, the head coaches shake hands, but the players can go off. The NFL, same thing, The NBA doesn’t do it. I don’t see guys shaking hands at the end of a Major League Baseball game. Shake hands beforehand. This doesn’t mean you’re not a good sport. I think this community would look at our program and say we are good sports.”

“And the other reason,” he continued, “is the transfer portal. I don’t need to be talking to an opposing player after the game, and I don’t need another opposing coach talking to our guys. If people don’t think that happens, they’re wrong. It happens.”

Picturing hundred-dollar handshakes with rival coaches scrawling their phone numbers on the bill, I asked Kowalczyk what might be said in the postgame line.

“’Wow, why aren’t you playing more?’ or, ‘I’m surprised you’re not playing more,’” he said. “Just things like that.”

And that makes a difference? Maybe, maybe not.

Regardless, I appreciate Kowalczyk’s honesty.

And, for the record, I’m not calling him a bad sport.

That’s not to make a scapegoat of the handshake line.

It’s not the custom itself that has caused a raft of recent postgame blowups in college basketball, including, in the past week alone, a brawl between Oral Roberts and North Dakota State and, of course, the melee in Madison after the Wolverines’ 77-63 loss. It’s the reputed adults in the line who act like chlidren.

Everyone involved in the Michigan-Wisconsin fight should be embarrassed, no one more than Howard, who, no matter that Badgers coach Greg Gard put his hands on him, needed to just walk away. Instead, upset by what he saw as a classless late timeout by Gard — and in no mood to hear an explanation — he decided to show what poor sportmanship really looks like, throwing a tantrum that set off a full-on fracas.

Howard is fortunate his slap in the face of a Wisconsin assistant got him only the slap on the wrist of a five-game suspension. (Try pulling that stunt at your office and see how it turns out.)

As a leader of young men, there are no excuses for his behavior.

And, I get it, the widespread calls to banish the handshake line — led by Dick Vitale — no doubt feel like a cop-out.

They certainly do to Michigan State coach Tom Izzo.

“Oh, my God ... that, to me, would be the biggest farce, joke, ridiculous [thing] I’ve ever heard of,” he said in a news conference this week. “We’ve already taught these poor 18-year-olds that when you’re told to go to class and you don’t like it, you can leave. We’ve already told these kids if you’re not happy, you can do something else. ... And now we’re going to tell them to not man up and walk down a line and somebody who’s kicked your butt and have enough class to shake their hand?

“Not shaking hands. That’s typical of our country right now. Instead of solving the problem, let’s make an excuse. Instead of confronting and demanding that it changes, let’s eliminate it so that we don’t have those problems.”

Ed Heintschel, the legendary former coach at St. John’s Jesuit, agreed.

“No way should the postgame handshake be eliminated,” he said. “Years ago there were some intense games in the Toledo City League and the handshake was talked about. [City League commissioner] Ed Scrutchins made it clear the handshake is an important display of sportsmanship and it continued.”

Maybe it should now, too.

In an increasingly tribal, us-vs-them culture, there’s value in coming together to show respect after a hard-fought game, whether most coaches and players see the handshake line as a drive-by obligation or not.

But ...

Is the practice non-negotiable?

Funny thing, many of the college coaches appealing to keep the tradition in place are the same guys who act like out-of-control lunatics on the sidelines.

Truth is, I’m more interested in how teams conduct themselves during the game, not after, and how they carry themselves away from the court.

In the case of Toledo, no one can argue: Kowalczyk — who, by the way, has received as many technical fouls in 12 seasons at UT (three) as some coaches get in a week — and his program represent their school and community in a first-class manner.

If Kowalczyk wants to eliminate a potential powder keg, I see no issue.

“There's too much raw emotion immediately after a close game,” he said. “There's nothing but regret. Sometimes the best words are just unsaid. What happened with Wisconsin and Michigan, it’s a bad thing. Juwan Howard was clearly at fault, but Greg Gard's at fault, too. He could have easily walked away, and he didn't. He put himself in a bad position and now Juwan reacts. That's a no-win situation.”

As is the debate on the future of the handshake line.

All I know is I’m sparing the outrage. In fact, I might even agree with what Izzo said ... back in December.

“He called me after we played up there because we didn’t shake hands and he thought it was a bad look,” Kowalczyk said. “I explained why, and he said, ‘Tod, that’s smart. Both your reasons are valid.’”