Anne Del Castillo To Stay At Helm Of NYC Office Of Media & Entertainment As Mayor Eric Adams Unveils Key Appointments

By Jill Goldsmith
 1 day ago
New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Anne del Castillo will continue to serve as commissioner of the New York City Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) as he unveiled new members of his economic development team Wednesday, led by Deputy Mayor for Economic and Workforce Development Maria Torres-Springer.

“I am honored to be re-appointed by Mayor Adams to continue the important work of recovering and strengthening New York City’s media, entertainment, and nightlife sectors,” said del Castillo. “These industries are vital to our vibrant culture and economy — generating $150 billion and 500,000 jobs pre-pandemic — and define our city as a global capital.”

Del Castillo was first appointed in 2019 by former Mayor Bill de Blasio and led the city’s film and television industry through the depths of Covid.

At a press conference at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, Adams called del Castillo “a crucial partner for the city’s creative economy, from the film sector to the nightlife industry.”

The other appointments include Andrew Kimball as president and CEO of the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), Lindsay Greene as CEO of the Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corporation, and Clare Newman as president and CEO of The Trust for Governors Island

Collectively, the group is tasked with “building an equitable recovery across all sectors of the city’s economy and bringing New York City back following COVID-19,” Adams said.

“New York City is the economic engine of the nation and is going to lead this economic recovery, which is why we will need proven leaders who have a comprehensive understanding of the economic landscape of this city, and a track record of Getting Stuff Done. Each member of this diverse group of individuals truly knows the communities they serve, and has the skills, the talent, and the emotional intelligence to shepherd an inclusive and equitable economic recovery for all New Yorkers.”

NYC went through a brutal time as the epicenter of the nation’s Covid crisis early on. The city’s film and television production, booming in recent years due to tax credits, was one of the first industries back to in-person work thanks in part to strict Covid protocols.

The city made a mighty comeback but is still struggling on various fronts from violence, homelessness, high unemployment and lost tax revenue. Restaurants and bars, which Castillo also oversees, have been hit particularly hard.

Deadline

CDC To Relax Covid-Era Rules On Masks Indoors & More; Announcement Likely Tomorrow

Click here to read the full article. The Centers for Disease Control is expected tomorrow to relax its masking guidance in most indoor spaces tomorrow, according to the Associated Press. CDC director Rochelle Walensky also hinted at changes, writing on Twitter this afternoon: “At @CDCgov, we have been analyzing our #COVID19 data and shifting our focus to preventing the most severe outcomes and minimizing healthcare strain.” Local health officials in California said today they were anticipating changes from the CDC, as well. Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer, while briefing reporters today about a loosening of masking rules in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’: Michael Rispoli & Paloma Guzman Join Starz Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: The Deuce and Sopranos alum Michael Rispoli and Paloma Guzman (Roswell, New Mexico, The Deuce) are set for heavily recurring roles in Starz/Lionsgate’s Power prequel series, Power Book III: Raising Kanan. From creator and showrunner Sascha Penn, Power Book III: Raising Kanan takes viewers back to the ’90s and the early years of the now-deceased Kanan Stark, portrayed in Courtney Kemp’s original series by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. Rispoli will portray Sal Boselli, the powerful, charismatic, Italian mob boss of Newark, New Jersey. Guzman will play Detective Regina Foyle, a veteran NYPD detective with a...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Bron Acquires JJ Bola’s Novel ‘The Selfless Act Of Breathing’; Keenan Scott II To Adapt

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Bron Studios has snapped up rights to The Selfless Act of Breathing, the newly released novel by JJ Bola, to develop into a feature-length film. Playwright Keenan Scott II (Broadway’s Thoughts of a Colored Man) will adapt for the screen. The Selfless Act of Breathing follows Michael Kabongo, a British-Congolese teacher living in London on the cusp of two identities. On paper, he seems to have it all: He’s beloved by his students, popular with his co-workers, and the pride and joy of a mother who emigrated from the Congo to the UK in search...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Deadline

Technicolor Spinning Off Visual Effects And Animation Unit, Retaining 35% Stake

Click here to read the full article. Technicolor said it will spin off its creative studios division into a new independent entity specializing in visual effects and animation. The France-based technology services company, whose roots in the entertainment business date back more than a century, will remain publicly traded on the Euronext Paris exchange. The main company will continue to focus on a range of services, from connected homes to broadband-delivered entertainment. It plans to retain a 35% stake in Technicolor Creative Studios and list TCS on the Euronext Paris. Majority control will go to Technicolor shareholders via a distribution-in-kind transaction. Earlier...
BUSINESS
