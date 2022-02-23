Anne Del Castillo To Stay At Helm Of NYC Office Of Media & Entertainment As Mayor Eric Adams Unveils Key Appointments

Click here to read the full article.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Anne del Castillo will continue to serve as commissioner of the New York City Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) as he unveiled new members of his economic development team Wednesday, led by Deputy Mayor for Economic and Workforce Development Maria Torres-Springer.

“I am honored to be re-appointed by Mayor Adams to continue the important work of recovering and strengthening New York City’s media, entertainment, and nightlife sectors,” said del Castillo. “These industries are vital to our vibrant culture and economy — generating $150 billion and 500,000 jobs pre-pandemic — and define our city as a global capital.”

Del Castillo was first appointed in 2019 by former Mayor Bill de Blasio and led the city’s film and television industry through the depths of Covid.

At a press conference at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, Adams called del Castillo “a crucial partner for the city’s creative economy, from the film sector to the nightlife industry.”

The other appointments include Andrew Kimball as president and CEO of the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), Lindsay Greene as CEO of the Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corporation, and Clare Newman as president and CEO of The Trust for Governors Island

Collectively, the group is tasked with “building an equitable recovery across all sectors of the city’s economy and bringing New York City back following COVID-19,” Adams said.

“New York City is the economic engine of the nation and is going to lead this economic recovery, which is why we will need proven leaders who have a comprehensive understanding of the economic landscape of this city, and a track record of Getting Stuff Done. Each member of this diverse group of individuals truly knows the communities they serve, and has the skills, the talent, and the emotional intelligence to shepherd an inclusive and equitable economic recovery for all New Yorkers.”

NYC went through a brutal time as the epicenter of the nation’s Covid crisis early on. The city’s film and television production, booming in recent years due to tax credits, was one of the first industries back to in-person work thanks in part to strict Covid protocols.

The city made a mighty comeback but is still struggling on various fronts from violence, homelessness, high unemployment and lost tax revenue. Restaurants and bars, which Castillo also oversees, have been hit particularly hard.