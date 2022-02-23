ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Jesy Nelson working on new music in studio with Will.i.am

By Mared Parry
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

Jesy Nelson is working on new music with none other that Will.i.am.

The Black Eyed Peas frontman has produced endless hits, and famously helped skyrocket Cheryl Tweedy’s solo career after she left Girls Aloud .

Jesy, 30, has already enjoyed commercial success with her debut solo single, Bad Boyz, and has promised new music is on the way, with no date as of yet.

This week, the former Little Mix star posted a snap with Will in a studio, captioning it simply: “Studio with one of my fave humans @iamwill”.

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

