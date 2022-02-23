ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbott directs Texas agencies to investigate 'gender-affirming' care for transgender youths

By Asher Notheis
 1 day ago

T exas Gov. Greg Abbott directed state agencies on Tuesday to conduct "prompt and thorough" investigations into the use of gender transitioning procedures in the state.

Abbott wrote in a letter to the state's Department of Family and Protective Services that state law imposes reporting requirements "upon all licensed professionals who have direct contact with children who may be subject to such abuse." The governor listed doctors, nurses, and teachers as people responsible for reporting on incidents and said criminal penalties would be imposed on those who fail "to report such child abuse."


"There are similar reporting requirements and criminal penalties for members of the general public," Abbott's letter read. "Texas law also imposes a duty on DFPS to investigate the parents of a child who is subjected to these abusive gender-transitioning procedures, and on other state agencies to investigate licensed facilities where such procedures may occur."

WYOMING SCHOOL OFFICIAL CALLS 'GENDER DYSPHORIA' PHENOMENON A 'SOCIAL CONTAGION'

The order referenced Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's formal opinion , included in a press release on Monday, which concluded that performing certain “sex-change” procedures on children and prescribing puberty-blockers is “child abuse” under Texas law. Paxton said in the press release that the procedures on children "must be halted."

“The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services has a responsibility to act accordingly," Paxton said. "I’ll do everything I can to protect against those who take advantage of and harm young Texans.”

Abbott's letter directing state agencies to report on gender transitioning procedures follows other actions he has taken regarding transgender issues. In October 2021, he signed a bill into law requiring transgender youths to play with their biological sex on public school sports teams.

DFPS has not yet responded to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.

