The National Cybersecurity Center announced last week that it has appointed Dawn Meyerriecks to its board of directors. As an independent director and board member, government and commercial technical powerhouse leader, Meyerriecks brings more than 30 years' experience pioneering new products and services and leading transformation for iconic brands around the world, including the CIA, AOL and the Department of Defense, according to a press release. She is a recognized expert in delivering entrepreneurial technical capabilities and processes to international markets, leveraging stakeholder acumen into strategy, development, integration and operations.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 13 DAYS AGO