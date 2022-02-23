ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Female January 6 rioter who livestreamed herself breaking into Capitol and later declaring 'This is war' is jailed for 45 days

By Michelle Thompson For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

A woman who declared war after breaking into the Capitol building January 6 was sentenced to 45 days in jail Wednesday despite claims she was sucked into the riots by 'dark forces.'

Mariposa Castro, 49, incriminated herself in the riots by posting a series of social media videos documenting her participation in the insurrection.

In a Facebook video, she filmed herself climbing into the Capitol building through a window, the US Justice Department said in its indictment.

Later that evening, she filmed herself walking away from the building, saying: 'This is war.'

The Gilroy, California resident pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of demonstrating inside the Capitol and on Wednesday was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton, who said she appeared 'gleeful' and 'happy' during the riots.

'I've been reading a couple books about how civil war starts, and so much of history is repeating itself in our country,' Walton said, according to an NBC News report. 'I love this country, this country has been good to me, and to see what people are trying to do to this country... is just very concerning.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SYCFG_0eN1llYi00
Mariposa Castro, 49, incriminated herself in the riots by posting a series of social media videos documenting her participation in the historical event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FOh1W_0eN1llYi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eG6AV_0eN1llYi00
Castro told the judge she was drawn into the riots by 'dark forces'

Before being sentenced, Castro told the judge that she got wrapped up in the moment and that 'dark energy forces' pulled her into the building.

'I don't glorify my actions,' she said. 'I got caught up on the energy, and if I could go back and change things over, I definitely would have brought more peace.'

As Castro entered the building, she narrated the scene for her viewers, saying: 'I'm going in, I'm going in the Capitol' and then exclaiming: 'We're in. We're inside the Capitol house. We got inside the Capitol.'

She continued posting videos throughout the day, in one announcing she was 'back again,' the indictment said.

In one set of footage, she said she 'had to get out of there' because police deployed some irritants that made it difficult for her to breath.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v31Ud_0eN1llYi00
Castro posted a number of videos from the Capitol throughout the day, including one where she said she had to leave because gasses deployed by police were making it difficult to breathe
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pdWm0_0eN1llYi00
She was spotted in another video holding up her phone as she walked through the building with a colorful scarf concealing her face

In another video she shared with followers, she said: 'This is too much,' and 'I'm getting out.'

Earlier this month, the Justice Department reached a milestone in Capitol riot prosecutions when the 100th person was sentenced in one of the largest federal investigations in American history.

More than 730 people have been charged with federal crimes stemming from the riot on January 6, 2021. More than 210 of them have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanors with a maximum sentence of 6 months imprisonment.

Of those sentenced, 79 were indicted on misdemeanors for demonstrating in a Capitol building, seven were nabbed for entering a restricted building, and another five were charged for disorderly conduct. Two others were charged for threats made via interstate communication.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S1zMY_0eN1llYi00
Earlier this month, the Justice Department reached a milestone in Capitol riot prosecutions when the 100th person was sentenced
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OxbXh_0eN1llYi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12X5Ts_0eN1llYi00
Robert Palmer received the toughest punishment of those sentenced for the riot. He ordered jailed for 63 months after he sprayed a fire extinguisher at police officers and then threw the canister at them

Restitution has been the most common punishment for defendants; 98 people have been ordered to pay between $500 to $2,000; 28 people were ordered to pay fines of up to $5,000.

Of those convicted, 41 people served prison time of up to 63 months.

The toughest sentence so far was handed last December to 54-year-old Robert Palmer of Florida, who was sentenced to 63 months for spraying police officers with a fire extinguisher before throwing it at them during the riot.

The first person to be sentenced was Anna Morgan Lloyd, a 49-year-old Indiana grandmother who bragged on Facebook about storming the building.

She was ordered to serve three years of probation, perform 120 hours of community service and pay $500 in restitution for her role in the insurrection.

Comments / 31

Belinda
1d ago

The time she received for invading the Capital is ridiculous. Which this is not punishment for the invasion of our government. This is simply for show. The rioters are filled with hatred and they don't give a care about the government

Reply(11)
10
stop the lies.
1d ago

White privilege once again. They all are traitors to this country. They deserved public hangings.

Reply(5)
10
Joplin Scott
22h ago

January 6, 2021 - Not for better healthcare; not for greater wages or better employment; not for better (or fair) housing; not for better food or clean water; not for better schools or educational opportunities; not for greater aid for pandemic relief; not for a more stable and accessible infrastructure; but for a wealthy man who wouldn't give them the time of day if he didn't need them to stay in power and out of court.😔😔😔

Reply(3)
3
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

