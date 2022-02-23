ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Bioenergy and Sustainable Technology Lab hosts environmental science class

University of Florida
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout a dozen UF students filed out of a university passenger van on a chilly winter morning. The students in the environmental science lab class (EVS 3000L) came to the UF Energy Research and Education Park to learn about the Bioenergy and Sustainable Technology (BEST) Lab. Dr. Ann Wilkie, a research...

blogs.ifas.ufl.edu

Comments / 0

Related
The Weather Channel

TERI Signs Pact With UN Environment Programme to Promote Green Tech, Build Capacity for Environmental Challenges

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aligned with the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development to promote green technologies, advance cutting-edge policies, and build capacity to meet humankind's environmental challenges. The UNEP's collaboration with TERI aims...
ENVIRONMENT
UV Cavalier Daily

Existentialism and environmental science

There are many defining and existential moments in each generation. For my grandparents, they were the world wars and the Great Depression. For my parents, it was the Cold War and the constant threat of nuclear annihilation. For millenials, the new and unknown world of the Internet and later, 9/11. All of these events have shaped the way certain age groups think about the world around us — specifically, about the threats to the world as we know it. And so, of course, Generation Z also did not escape the inevitable and existential threat to life as we know it. For us, among other events, it’s climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
HackerNoon

How Can Technology be Sustainable?

The technology channel pondered: how can technology be sustainable? We covered how sustainable tech is any that replaces non-renewable with renewable resources. We also discussed why this type of tech is not as mainstream as others, the innovation behind it, and we wondered why there's hesitation to adopt these green devices.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bioenergy#Food Waste#Science Lab#Environmental Science#Waste Disposal#Evs#Water Sciences Department
Fast Company

These 12-mile-deep holes could convert power plants from fossil fuel to geothermal

Iceland was one of the first countries to move to 100% renewable electricity, in part because it was able to tap into geothermal energy from its unique volcano-filled geology. In many other places, that energy isn’t as readily available. But a new technology could make geothermal power accessible anywhere—and the company is aiming for one specific use case: putting the geothermal wells at power plants that currently run on fossil fuels.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Scientists uncover 'missing' plastics deep in the ocean

About 51 trillion microplastics are floating in the surface waters of oceans around the world. Originating from various types of plastics, these tiny fragments (less than 5 millimeters in length) pollute natural ecosystems. Hundreds of studies have surveyed plastic debris on the surface or near surface of the ocean. However, these studies only "scratch the surface," and do not provide a complete inventory of what's lurking beneath.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Science
Houston Chronicle

Texas led U.S. in clean energy installations in 2021, report finds

Texas led the nation in installing wind and solar power capacity in 2021, accounting for 17 percent of all new renewable energy projects in the United States last year, according to an industry trade group. More than 7,300 megawatts of clean power came online last year in Texas, compared with...
TEXAS STATE
Motley Fool

Why Solar Is The Biggest Renewable Energy Opportunity for Investors

In this clip from "The High Energy Show" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Feb. 8, Motley Fool contributor Travis Hoium talks about why there is significant opportunity in solar though there are challenges from an investment standpoint. Travis Hoium: I think solar is the biggest opportunity. I lost it...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Axios

Geothermal startup nabs $40M for deep drilling push

Quaise Energy, a company with experimental tech to access hugely energy-dense geothermal resources 6 to 12 miles below Earth's surface, this morning announced $40 million in Series A funding. Driving the news: Safar Partners, Prelude Ventures, Fine Structure Ventures, The Engine and others are backing the Cambridge, Massachusetts startup, which...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
TechCrunch

Hydrogen production without CO2 is getting a boost with new tech from Verdagy

It turns out that the most common way (more than 90% of hydrogen made in the U.S.) of producing industrial amounts of hydrogen is steam-methane reforming (SMR). In other words: You take methane gas (CH4), and you chuck a load of steam (H2O) at it under high pressure. The chemistry gods do their thing, and you get a bunch of hydrogen (yay!) and a load of CO2. If you’ve been reading about climate change, you might recall that CO2 is something we’re trying to avoid. As you’re cruising your saucy Toyota Mirai, Honda Clarity or Hyundai Nexo into the sunset with a drizzle of water toppling out of the tail pipe, without a trace of CO2 in sight, it’s easy to feel smug. There’s a snag: Unless you know where the hydrogen came from, it’s possible that instead of being thrown out of the tail-pipe of your car, it was instead produced at a big factory somewhere. Whoops. Of course, there’s a chance they capture and repurpose the CO2 at the source, but wouldn’t it be delightful if we didn’t produce it in the first place? Funny you should mention that.
CHEMISTRY
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Innovation Lab Hosts Modeling and Simulation Toolbox Hackathon

DAHLGREN, Va.; Feb. 11, 2022 – At the start of a cold Thursday in January, a group of more than 20 scientists and engineers from the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) filed into the Innovation Lab, or iLab, for a day of learning and executing new skills. The NSWCDD innovators participated in the iLab’s second Modeling and Simulation Toolbox (MAST) Hackathon on Jan. 27.
DAHLGREN, VA
Nature.com

Rooting African science and technology education in cultures and languages

The continent’s role in the global economy depends on development from within. Kendall Powell is a freelance writer in Boulder, Colorado. You have full access to this article via your institution. Voices from Africa. In the final article of this eight-part series about the career experiences of African women...
BOULDER, CO
rigzone.com

First Mobile Offshore Wind Units To Power Oil And Gas Facilities In 2024

Odfjell Oceanwind has revealed plans to order the first floating Mobile Offshore Wind Units later this year. Following an Approval in Principle from DNV, Odfjell Oceanwind has revealed plans to order the first floating Mobile Offshore Wind Units (MOWUs) later this year, with a plan of going into operation in 2024.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Times and Democrat

SCSU chemistry professor finds value in plastic waste

If it’s true that one person’s trash is another’s treasure, Dr. Nasrollah Hamidi has taken it to heart. Hamidi, a professor in South Carolina State University’s Department of Biological and Physical Sciences, has focused his research on ways to return plastics to their preproduction state, as well as ways to repurpose polymer products for practical commercial applications.
ENVIRONMENT
rigzone.com

FKAB Marine To Design New Hydrogen-Powered Tanker

Italian classification society RINA has given design approval to Swedish designer FKAB Marine for a new hydrogen-powered MR tanker. RINA said that FKAB Marine would be designing a hydrogen-powered MR Tanker which would be combining the ship’s LNG fuel with steam to produce hydrogen and CO2. The MR LNG/hydrogen-fueled...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy