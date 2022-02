Imagine waking up one day and finding out you are losing part of your pension. This is exactly what is happening to two million people across this country. Why? Because of the Windfall Elimination Provision. A law passed in 1983 that allows the government to take away up to $500 of your earned Social Security. And it's happening to people right here in the Quad-Cities. This includes cops, firefighters, federal workers and teachers. How? Anyone that gets any kind of a civil service pension is hurt by this law.

