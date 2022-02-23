ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

ICC continues Gateway program registration

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 6 days ago

Registration is continuing for the Gateway program at Itawamba Community College. The program is designed for individuals who are between the ages of 16-24, do not have a high school diploma or its equivalent, want...

www.djournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Richmond Standard

Registration opens for free ROP career training program

Registration has opened for the Regional Occupational Program (ROP) job training program that prepares local residents for high-paying careers in industrial facilities. For more than 40 years, the ROP, which is funded by the Chevron Richmond Refinery and implemented by the Contra Costa County Office of Education, has launched hundreds of successful careers in the fuels and petrochemicals industries, including for many Chevron employees.
RICHMOND, CA
WausauPilot

Chamber’s leadership program taking registrations for 2022-2023 session

WAUSAU — The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce will again offer a nine-month leadership program beginning in September. Transformational Leadership will be led by program designer and facilitator Bridget Wenman, President of Perspectives Training and Consulting LLC. The program will include nine sessions totaling more than 70 hours of interactive learning and opportunities to grow both personally and professionally.
WAUSAU, WI
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

ICC reopens key health program this fall using innovative instructional delivery method

Itawamba Community College is reopening a key health science program this fall using an innovative instructional delivery method. Diagnostic Medical Sonography (DMS) will combine an in-person boot camp/lab session at the beginning of both the fall and spring semesters, clinical rotations and online didactic courses. DMS will begin as a...
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Pleasanton Express

Registration starting for Strawberry, Fruit, Vegetable program

The Strawberry, Fruit and Vegetable Program will be Wednesday, March 3 at KH Farms located at 200 W. Tank Hollow Rd. in Poteet. Registration starts at 5:15 p.m. and the program begins at 5:30 p.m. Topics will include research trial results, nutrient study, weather recovery, marketing, low tunnels and more.
POTEET, TX
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

ICDC BEAT: “It’s So Crazy Good!”

I was talking with a friend last week as she asked me what’s going on? About ten minutes later, I came up for more air and exclaimed “It’s So Crazy Good!” I just don’t know how else to explain what is happening and it’s all at the same time. I’ve had the pleasure to meet with ten possible new business ventures in the span of two weeks. Itawamba is seeing growth like never before and it’s so exciting. We’ve shared the news of two new banks coming to Fulton in the same week: Community Spirit Bank is located in downtown Fulton on Main Street and Farmers & Merchants Bank is located in the shopping center beside Walmart. Both have plans to expand to new locations in the near future. In the past two weeks, we’ve held three ribbon cuttings for new businesses: Kelly’s Kitchen, River Pointe Home Center, and the Salty Net. More businesses are on the way! ICDC in partnership with our municipalities continues recruiting established businesses that will complement our existing businesses to come to the county too. It’s not just new businesses, we have lots of events coming too.
FULTON, MS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

MHS robotics team earns "Golden Ticket"

The robotics team from Mantachie High School, Team Cyberdine, competed at the FIRST Tech Challenge Northern League Regional Meet Saturday. The team earned a golden ticket and was awarded the “Motivate” award. The FIRST Tech Challenge helps students develop STEM skills. They practice engineering principles and use JAVA-based...
MANTACHIE, MS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Amory aldermen express support for mental health initiative

AMORY – The board of aldermen was introduced Feb. 15 to details of a new community service program helping people to identify those in need of help when it comes to mental health and substance abuse. “This course will help the public to understand how to help someone who...
AMORY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icc#Gateway#The Icc Win Job Centers#The Win Job Centers#Wioa
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

511 W Jefferson St., Ripley, Mississippi 38663

Convenience and Luxury all in one grand home! Beautifully Restored 3 BR/2 BA McAlister House in the heart of historic Ripley. This home has been brought back to life with updates that keep the original period character of the house. Such as a formal dining room, eat in kitchen, proper foyer to greet your guest, beautiful fireplaces, a gorgeous kitchen, 2 matching brick porches and a true Southern wrap around front porch made of materials that will last for years in the future. Enjoy the large fully wired gazebo for outdoor entertaining along with the ''tiny retreat'' shop that features a loft in the back yard. Don't miss the original 1914 hardwood floor, window and door knobs Book your private viewing today. All info subject to verification.
RIPLEY, MS
FingerLakes1.com

Refugees can get assistance starting their own family child care business through federal grant program

Child Care Council Inc. and Urban League of Rochester, N.Y. Inc. are teaming up to help local refugees become more self-sufficient by launching and operating family child care businesses. Grant funding from the federal Refugee Family Child Care Microenterprise Development program is designed to enable refugees who have experience caring...
ROCHESTER, NY
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: Sewickley Music Club program, YMCA summer camp registration and more

Following a short winter break, The Sewickley Music Club is kicking off its 2022 programming by welcoming The Pittsburgh Trombone Project as their featured entertainment at 1:30 p.m. March 8 at The Sewickley Presbyterian Church. The Pittsburgh Trombone Project is quickly becoming recognized as one of America’s leading chamber ensembles....
SEWICKLEY, PA
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

121 Brookside Dr., Oxford, Mississippi 38655

Super nice home in Southpointe! This 3/2 features a spacious open floor plan, hardwood floors, crown molding throughout, and a gas fireplace. The kitchen displays granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast nook. Not to mention a large master suite with his and her walk-in closets, double vanities, and a large jacuzzi tub. The exterior features a covered back patio and a fenced backyard. Information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
OXFORD, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

3203 N 5th, Columbus, Mississippi 39705

Check out this charming 3 bed, 2 bath home located in Bluecutt Estates. Home features a double attached garage, wood-burning fireplace, and a large fenced in backyard. Home also comes with Vivint security system equipment and EcoBee thermostat. Kitchen appliances, including smart oven, remain with the home.
COLUMBUS, MS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

155 Clingan Ln., Pontotoc, Mississippi 38863-9803

3/2 home sitting on 2 +/- acres with plenty of privacy! Pontotoc city school district. Open living concept, split floor plan, shaker cabinets in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, large closets, large laundry room, concrete patio on rear of home. Great location between Pontotoc and Tupelo, close to the 4-lane. This one will exceed your expectations! Taxes shown are estimated with homestead exemption. All info subject to verification.
PONTOTOC, MS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Verona recognizes Black health-care professionals

VERONA – On Feb. 24 during a regular department head meeting, Verona's mayor and board of aldermen observed National Black History Month by recognizing local health-care professionals as part of the Black History Month theme, "Black Health and Wellness." Lakeisha Chism, M.D., is a native of Memphis. She received...
VERONA, MS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Point-in-Time: Tupelo takes part in annual homeless census

TUPELO • Tupelo’s homeless outreach team is hoping the results of Tuesday’s annual count of the city’s homeless population will continue the trend of finding fewer people living on the streets. Across the state, the Continuum of Care (CoC) agencies and partners took part in the...
TUPELO, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy