ICC continues Gateway program registration

I was talking with a friend last week as she asked me what’s going on? About ten minutes later, I came up for more air and exclaimed “It’s So Crazy Good!” I just don’t know how else to explain what is happening and it’s all at the same time. I’ve had the pleasure to meet with ten possible new business ventures in the span of two weeks. Itawamba is seeing growth like never before and it’s so exciting. We’ve shared the news of two new banks coming to Fulton in the same week: Community Spirit Bank is located in downtown Fulton on Main Street and Farmers & Merchants Bank is located in the shopping center beside Walmart. Both have plans to expand to new locations in the near future. In the past two weeks, we’ve held three ribbon cuttings for new businesses: Kelly’s Kitchen, River Pointe Home Center, and the Salty Net. More businesses are on the way! ICDC in partnership with our municipalities continues recruiting established businesses that will complement our existing businesses to come to the county too. It’s not just new businesses, we have lots of events coming too.

FULTON, MS ・ 6 DAYS AGO