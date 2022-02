For the last month, I have been taking an online class. One thing I have learned in the class is that going back to school at 44 is no cake walk. However, I have learned other things. We were given an assignment called “Asset Mapping.” I had to answer questions such as “What are you good at?” and “What are some physical things that you value?” At first, my answers were slim and vague. I figured I was not good at much other than preaching (and not everyone would say that is a strength of mine) and that I did not have tons of things that I value.

RELIGION ・ 2 HOURS AGO