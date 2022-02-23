Monroe Man Arrested, Charged With Soliciting 14-Year-Old Girl Online

MONROE, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — A Monroe man was arrested and charged for soliciting a 14-year-old girl online.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Pack, 33, was arrested on Feb. 17 on a three-count felony warrant after an undercover operation conducted by detectives with the sheriff’s office Violent Internet Predator & Exploitation Response (V.I.P.E.R.) Task Force detectives.

He was arraigned Feb. 18 on one count of child abusive commercial activity, one count of using a computer to commit a crime and one count of accosting children for immoral purposes. His bond was set at $50,000.

Authorities say Pack was arrested after he arranged to meet with the teen in Frenchtown Township.

Anyone with information on human trafficking and criminal sexual assault crimes is asked to call the V.I.P.E.R. hotline at 734-240-7535.

