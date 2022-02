In an article by Bennett Leckrone for Maryland Matters, we find out that the Republican efforts to amend a bill, SB163, that would allow Marylanders a second chance to sign a mail-in ballot oath, required for their vote to be counted on all mail-in ballots in the State of Maryland, failed. This should not come as a surprise to the electorate who have come to expect this kind of response from the Democratic majority in the state legislature.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 13 DAYS AGO