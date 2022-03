Wisconsin Dells High School named its top two academic achieving seniors on Monday night. Katrina Laubscher and Hailey Anchor, two class of 2022 students at the school, were named valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively. Both students are seeking pre-med programs at the university level and Anchor has excelled as a track and field participant.

