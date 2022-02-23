ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spafford Details Spring Tour 2022

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSpafford announced a fresh batch of new tour dates as their Sunny Dispositions Spring 2022 Tour. The Arizona-based jam quartet will focus on the East Coast for the April run. Tickets go up for grabs beginning...

The Moose 95.1 FM

Smashing Pumpkins Announce Spring Tour

Smashing Pumpkins will kick off their Rock Invasion 2 Tour at the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis in April. The original start of the tour in 2020 was canceled because of the pandemic, and even though the 2022 run shares a name with the sidelined one, the itinerary won't be the same.
MUSIC
The Albany Herald

Devon Allman announces spring tour with Samantha Fish

Devon Allman and Samantha Fish recently announced a co-headlining spring tour. The tour kicks off on March 3 in Kent, Ohio, and will travel through the east coast for 19 dates, wrapping up on March 26 in Hopewell, Va. The Devon Allman Project will feature special guests from The Allman...
MUSIC
AccuWeather

Sneaky Atlantic storm to take a swipe at Northeast

AccuWeather meteorologists are closely monitoring the progress of a sneaky southern storm that will brush portions of the mid-Atlantic with icy conditions and unleash another round of accumulating snowfall in New England early this week. A storm that developed just east of Florida this past weekend was dumping rain across...
ENVIRONMENT
freightwaves.com

Quick-hitting snowstorm returning to Northeast

Another round of harsh winter weather could delay truckers this week in parts of the Northeast. After a strong nor’easter slammed the region last week, with daily record snow totals of nearly 24 inches in a few cities, a quick-hitting storm developing off the East Coast will add several more inches of snow in some places.
ENVIRONMENT
