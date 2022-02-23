Candidate Hosting Trivia Night Tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Monday, February 14, many candidates presented their cases for office at the Texas Tech Law School. The Federalist Society hosted candidates for local races, as well as candidates for mayor. In Lubbock, there are a few contested GOP races, including State Health District 84 and...
The Sedalia Community Educator Association's School Board Candidate Forum and Outstanding Educator & Associate Recognitions will be held at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Heckart Performing Arts Center on the campus of Smith-Cotton High School, 2010 Tiger Pride Blvd.
BETHLEHEM — The annual candidates night on Tuesday gave opportunities for those running for the Board of Selectmen, Planning Board and Zoning Board of Adjustment to state their positions and priorities, and it also revealed who was behind the “Bethlehem Inhabitants” mystery mailer and text survey encouraging residents to vote for three specific Select Board candidates.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Wabash Valley Crew will hold its first-ever Corporate Rowing Challenge Saturday at the Vigo County YMCA to raise money to build a Boathouse in Fairbanks Park. The event, according to a news release, is open to the public at no cost and will...
Comments / 0