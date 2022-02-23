Renovate or move: public gets chance to hear and comment on jail study

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Allen County Commissioners will conduct a public hearing on a feasibility study for the Allen County Jail on Friday.

No decisions will be made at the conclusion of the hearing, according to commissioners, which will begin at 10 a.m. in Room 035 of Citizens Square at 200 E. Berry St.

The study, which can be read here , details a projection of the county’s future jail needs, alternatives to construction, reconstruction, and expansion of the jail as well as an estimate cost of each alternative. Public comment will only be taken on the contents of the study itself.

The 40-year-old facility suffers from inadequate and inefficient conditions and overcrowding, according to the study, which was done by Elevatus Architecture. More bed space is needed with a rising city population that will likely see a rising inmate population, authors of the study said.

Possibilities range from expanding the jail vertically, outsourcing inmates to other counties or building a possible regional jail that would serve multiple counties or building a new jail in Allen County entirely, according to the study.

Construction costs could range from $271 million to $364 million, according to the study.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.