The internal innovation chasm is a common dilemma facing large-scale companies. Design and product strategies may help us establish goals of where we’d like our products to be and what problems they’ll solve. But, more often than not, our path is defined by setting a work-back trajectory of how to include features one at a time rather than visionary strategy. This forgoes a true leap to version 2.0 and should be seen more like a perpetual march to version 1.0. The next step is equipping team members with design programming skills and methodologies.

BUSINESS ・ 10 HOURS AGO