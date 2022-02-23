East County man dies from flu

SAN DIEGO — Officials reported San Diego County’s third influenza death of the season on Wednesday.

The 64-year-old East County man died Jan. 7, according to the County Health and Human Services Agency, but his death was not publicly announced until this week.

The man had underlying medical conditions and had not been vaccinated against the flu, according to the county. He did not have COVID-19.

“Influenza deaths are very unfortunate. Our condolences go out to the man’s family and friends,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer. “While influenza activity is low this season, you can still catch it, and it can be severe. Everyone six months and older should get a flu vaccine, which is safe and effective.”

There have been 1,581 lab-confirmed cases of the flu this season, compared to 702 at this time last year. This year’s case number remains far below the five-year average for this time in the season, however, which is 8,775.

Health officials say that protocols aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus, from social distancing to mask wearing, have generally also helped curb the spread of the flu in recent years. The county has repeatedly emphasized the importance of vaccinations for fighting both diseases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, you can get a flu and COVID-19 vaccination at the same time. The coronavirus vaccine does not work against influenza and vice versa.

The county has a San Diego flu vaccine locator for residents still looking for a shot.

