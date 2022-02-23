ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Estee Lauder executive John Demsey ‘suspended after outrage over racial slur in Instagram post’

By Mollie Mansfield
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

ESTEE Lauder executive John Demsey has reportedly been suspended after outrage broke out over a racial slur in an Instagram post uploaded on his profile.

The suspension happened after a meme was posted to Demsey's Instagram account in recent days, the Wall Street Journal reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OLKFi_0eN1jFiq00
John Demsey has reportedly been suspended from Estee Lauder Credit: Getty Images - Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hs9jG_0eN1jFiq00
Demsey has over 73,000 Instagram followers Credit: Getty Images - Getty

The photo apparently showed a spoof book cover of the children's show Sesame Street with text including racial slurs, including the N-word.

The text also reportedly included Covid, and showed the character Big Bird with a face mask photoshopped on.

The image has since been deleted.

Demsey has over 73,000 Instagram followers and has published over 50,000 posts.

It is unclear how long the make up giant will be suspended, and who will take care of his duties while he is away.

Demsey serves as executive group president and oversees a variety of brands including MAC and Clinique.

He has been with Estee Lauder since 2006, and with MAC since 1998, according to his LinkedIn.

The US Sun has reached out to Estee Lauder for comment but did not immediately hear back.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 2

Related
The US Sun

I’m worried my baby will be bullied because I didn’t think her name through – and the alternative I have is even worse

A mother-to-be has expressed her concern that her baby is going to be bullied when she's older because her name sounds like a "lame superhero." The pregnant woman, believed to be from the UK, took to Reddit and explained: "Prior to meeting my husband, I had a couple names I really liked but combining it with his last name makes them all sound dumb."
SOCIETY
The Independent

Hooters faces backlash after viral video shows staff have to buy their own tights from vending machine

Hooters is facing backlash after an employee’s TikTok video showed the restaurant chain reportedly requires employees to buy their own company uniforms from the store’s machines.The Hooters uniform includes spandex shorts, a trademark shirt or tank top and regulation tights.Hooters waitresses are required to wear “suntan-coloured tights”.An employee, who goes by the TikTok handle @kenzjee, posted a video on 15 January that showed how employees buy their tights from a dispenser at the store.“People always ask me about our tights machine and I have to buy tights so I guess I’ll make a video about it,” says @kenzjee in the...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Estee Lauder
The Independent

Black female TV anchor shares horror message from viewer she discovers to be local doctor

Local news anchor Whitney Burney in Grand Rapids, Michigan shared with her Twitter followers an abusive email she received from a viewer. “The kinds of emails you get when you work in news,” she tweeted on Saturday, including a screenshot of the email. “He even had the nerve to leave his cell phone, address and occupation in the email signature. And said if I’m the wrong person please forward this message. Huh?? LMAO.”The email appeared to be from a local doctor. His contact information had been redacted in the screenshot shared on Twitter by Ms Burney. “if (sic) you are...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Slur#Celebrity News#Racism#The Wall Street Journal#Mac#Clinique#Linkedin#Www Facebook Com Thesunus#Twitter#Thesunus
Stereogum

Comedic Rapper And Her Husband Arrested With Over $3.6 Billion In Stolen Bitcoin

The Justice Department has seized over $3.6 billion worth of stolen Bitcoin reportedly taken by a married couple, Ilya Lichtenstein and Heather Morgan. She is a self-proclaimed “irreverent comedic rapper” who goes by the name Razzlekhan. They are accused of laundering the cryptocurrency that hackers stole from a Hong Kong-based currency exchange called Bitfinex in 2016.
Lawrence Post

“If he dresses his gender, he is more than welcome to come inside”, Restaurant apologized on social media after a transgender customer said the restaurant denied them service for wearing a skirt

The restaurant reportedly apologized on social media after a transgender customer said the restaurant denied them service for wearing a skirt. As the metro area is home to a large LGBTQ community, the guest considered it shocking and humiliating. The restaurant worker reportedly said: “We are not denying him service. What we’re saying is he must dress his gender. If he dresses his gender, he is more than welcome to come inside.”
LIFESTYLE
IFLScience

Mark Zuckerberg Warns Not To Screenshot Your Facebook Chats

In news that will likely send a wave of panic throughout the known metaverse, Facebook are introducing a new feature: Grassing on you when you take a screenshot. The founder, Mark Zuckerberg, announced that the company is introducing an update to "disappearing messages" or "vanish mode" on the site, which makes all new messages disappear within 12 hours when activated – much like Snapchat.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Indy100

Deleted Joe Rogan episode featured guest claiming Black people had a genetic ‘proclivity to violence’

A deleted episode of The Joe Rogan Podcast is being criticised again for featuring a guest who claimed Black people had a genetic “proclivity to violence”. A 2015 episode which has now been archived by Spotify featured an interview with far-right political activist Chuck C. Johnson – a notorious troll who was de-platformed by Twitter in the same year.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Kyle Rittenhouse vows to SUE Whoopi Goldberg and Young Turks founder Cenk Uygur for calling teen a ‘murderer’

KYLE Rittenhouse announced that he plans to sue Whoopi Goldberg and Young Turks founder Cenk Uygur for calling him a 'murderer.'. The 19-year-old and his team are launching the Media Accountability Project as a "tool" to help "fundraise" and "hold the media accountable" for their "lies" by bringing legal action against certain news organizations.
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Billie Eilish Drops Savage Response to Kanye West After Rapper Threatened Her to Leave Coachella Amid Travis Scott Issue

Billie Eilish savagely responded to Kanye West after the rapper told her to apologize to Travis Scott. Eilish caught West's attention when a video of the young singer halting her concert to help a fan in the middle of the crowd went viral. She also asked her team to help the woman before telling the crowd to move back a little and take a deep breath.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

19-year-old claims she was rejected for a job at a grocery store because of her playful outgoing VOICEMAIL message - revealing a manager insisted it was 'inappropriate' (despite it containing NO rude words)

A 19-year-old woman says that a manager rejected her for a job at a grocery store because her outgoing voicemail message wasn't 'appropriate' — but viewers hear nothing wrong with it. Zanaya Jones took to TIkTok to play the outgoing message, which was recorded in a playful, sing-song voice.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
332K+
Followers
9K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy