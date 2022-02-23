JOHN Demsey works as the executive group president overseeing brands such as MAC and Clinique for Estée Lauder Cos.

He was reportedly suspended from his position on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, following a controversial post on his personal Instagram account.

Who is Estée Lauder executive John Demsey?

Born on March 17, 1956, John Demsey is a native of Ohio.

A graduate of both Stanford University and New York University's Stern School of Business, Demsey has worked in the world of cosmetics since the 1980s.

After college, Demsey worked with Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and Saks Fifth Avenue.

From 1988 until 1991, he worked as the Vice President of Sales with Revlon Inc., followed by a seven-year stint holding various positions at Estée Lauder.

Between February 1998 and July 2006, Demsey served as the Global President at MAC Cosmetics.

He was named as the Global President of Estée Lauder in 2006, later serving as Executive Group President.

Why was he suspended?

The reported suspension happened after a controversial meme was posted to Demsey's Instagram account, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Within the photo was a spoof of a Sesame Street children's book, including both racial slurs and Covid-19 commentary.

The image has since been deleted.

Currently, it is unclear who will take over his position or how long the suspension is set to last.

What is John Demsey's net worth?

According to Insider Trades, John Demsey had an estimated net worth of around $2.5million in 2021.

The outlet reports Demsey owns over 8,000 shares in Estée Lauder Co.'s stock.

The makeup executive has over 73.4k followers on Instagram.

More to follow...

