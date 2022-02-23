ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
57 HBCUs, houses of worship have received bomb threats in 2022

By Danielle Haynes
UPI News
 1 day ago
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Fifty-seven Historically Black Colleges and Universities and houses of worship in the United States have received bomb threats since the beginning of this year, the FBI said Wednesday in an update to its investigation of the alleged hate crimes.

The agency said that between Jan. 4 and Feb. 16, the institutions received threats via phone calls, emails, instant messages and anonymous online posts.

The FBI launched its investigation of the threats as potential hate crimes earlier this month, describing them as the "highest priority" for the law enforcement agency. A release from the agency said the threats are racially or ethnically motivated and examples of "violent extremism."

"We recognize the fear and disruption this has caused across the country, and we will continue our work to make sure people feel safe in their communities, schools and places of worship," the FBI said Wednesday.

Federal agents from 31 FBI field offices have worked with local, state and other federal agency to investigate the threats. Agents have conducted hundreds of interviews and gathered digital evidence.

The FBI said it's also working with community, academic and faith leaders on the probe.

Several of the schools, including Albany State University, Bethune-Cookman University, Bowie State University, Delaware State University, Howard University and Southern University and A&M, reported receiving bomb threats in late January and issued lockdown orders on their campuses.

