STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Soon how much you pay to ride the NYC Ferry system could vary based on which route you’re taking. On Wednesday, Mayor Eric Adams was asked whether the city would consider any changes to the NYC Ferry system to help offset the city’s financial losses associated with the program’s costly subsidies, which are a result of high operating costs and the relatively low fare of $2.75.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO