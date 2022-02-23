ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities Are Obsessed With These $45 adidas Slides — Here’s Why You Need a Pair.

By Christine Flammia
Footwear News
Footwear News
 1 day ago

Some of the best things in life are free, and some of the other best things in life are $45. adidas’ Adilette slides are one of the latter. They’re the simple, comfortable sandals that have remained a footwear staple since debuting in the 1970s.

The idea for the adidas Adilette slides was born in a locker room in Germany, when soccer players desired an athletic shoe that not only supported them on the field but also protected them against the potential hazards (like infection-causing bacteria) of a shared shower space. Fifty years later, the silhouette still does this job well (in fact, it’s one of our most recommended shower shoes ) with its quick-dry lining and contoured footbed. Even if you’re not showering at the gym anymore, these are still one of the best slides to stay comfortable going to and from your preferred fitness activity.

What’s more, the functional silhouette has become a star of the “ugly” footwear and even more recent recovery slides trend. It’s part of the “I look comfortable on purpose” movement, made famous by style influencers and Silicon Valley tech execs. The trend can feel pretty bold at times, but adidas’ Adilette slides offer the perfect way to dip your toe into the aesthetic if you’re not ready to dive in headfirst.

Adilettes are made great in part by their utter simplicity, which fits easily into different wardrobes across seasons and decades. And while the $45 shoes are quite affordable, even the rich and famous are fans of them. Just look to Courtney Cox , who often wears them with joggers, or Kate Hudson, who recently dressed them up with a cool white jumpsuit and sleek Ray-Bans — a look we can easily imagine being worn on vacation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D3sl6_0eN1iw8600
CREDIT: Mega
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cgQHs_0eN1iw8600
CREDIT: Joker/Splash News

The Adilette slide also comes in slight variations, including an extra plush “ Comfort ” version featuring the brand’s Cloudfoam Plus contoured footbed. Stars like Ashely Benson, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence have all been spotted wearing the cozy pair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WEqq7_0eN1iw8600
CREDIT: Mega

Male celebrities gravitate towards the unisex slides, too. Justin Bieber loves a pair with white mid-calf socks and athletic shorts or relaxed fit pants. (To note, sporting pool slides and socks is also a bigger trend that errs on the side of subversive — the kind of fashion that looks undone on purpose.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x0t4p_0eN1iw8600
CREDIT: Splash News

The Adilette slides come in a range of colorways, including classic black or navy, with three stripes across the band. They’re easy to style with sweatpants and a tee or anything you might wear to the beach, like a bathing suit and/or some linen pants. And if you’re looking for even more variety, the good news is that adidas regularly drops new color combinations of the slide throughout the year. Bottom line: It’s a sandal worth stocking up on.

