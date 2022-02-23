Everything to Know About Milan Fashion Week’s Fall 2022 Season

Click here to read the full article.

Milan Fashion Week is back in full swing for the fall ’22 season. While there are still a handful of digital events, most brands have moved back to in-person runway shows and presentations — a swift turn after a quieter Milan Men’s Fashion Week in January. Below, a look at everything you need to know about Milan Fashion Week’s fall ’22 women’s season, from schedule changes and calendar updates to buzzy runway moments, the best shoes and trends from showrooms, parties and more.

Furla

After debuting the Re-Candy — a recycled plastic re-issue of its popular Candy handbag — back in September, Furla is continuing its line of eco-friendly accessories with the launch of the Bloom bag. The see-now, buy-now capsule, which takes the shape of the brand’s boxy and compact 1927 style, is made entirely in Italy of a water-resistant paper (wood pulp from responsibly managed forests with a Forest Stewardship Council certification) that mimics leather on the outside and has a faux-suede finish on the interior. It can also be broken down into a flat, pack-friendly shape and comes with the same recycled-PVC chain found on the Re-Candy. The Bloom capsule will also be joined by another eco-friendly launch to come in April and reiterates Furla’s eco iniiatives through its Furla Progretto Hub, a creativity and research space that allows for the development of new materials.

For fall ’22, meanwhile, Furla brought back a series of metallic flock archival prints to create a series of shoulder bags and has also focused on nylon puffer-style totes, and shoes. The brand is also adding more footwear to their wholesale offering.