ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Everything to Know About Milan Fashion Week’s Fall 2022 Season

By Shannon Adducci
Footwear News
Footwear News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XgpHy_0eN1iuMe00

Click here to read the full article.

Milan Fashion Week is back in full swing for the fall ’22 season. While there are still a handful of digital events, most brands have moved back to in-person runway shows and presentations — a swift turn after a quieter Milan Men’s Fashion Week in January. Below, a look at everything you need to know about Milan Fashion Week’s fall ’22 women’s season, from schedule changes and calendar updates to buzzy runway moments, the best shoes and trends from showrooms, parties and more.

Furla

After debuting the Re-Candy — a recycled plastic re-issue of its popular Candy handbag — back in September, Furla is continuing its line of eco-friendly accessories with the launch of the Bloom bag. The see-now, buy-now capsule, which takes the shape of the brand’s boxy and compact 1927 style, is made entirely in Italy of a water-resistant paper (wood pulp from responsibly managed forests with a Forest Stewardship Council certification) that mimics leather on the outside and has a faux-suede finish on the interior. It can also be broken down into a flat, pack-friendly shape and comes with the same recycled-PVC chain found on the Re-Candy. The Bloom capsule will also be joined by another eco-friendly launch to come in April and reiterates Furla’s eco iniiatives through its Furla Progretto Hub, a creativity and research space that allows for the development of new materials.

For fall ’22, meanwhile, Furla brought back a series of metallic flock archival prints to create a series of shoulder bags and has also focused on nylon puffer-style totes, and shoes. The brand is also adding more footwear to their wholesale offering.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

An Up-Close Look at Ashanti’s National Anthem Outfit Featuring Thigh-High Stretch Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to fashion, Ashanti always understands the assignment. On Thursday, the R&B singer took to Instagram to give her fans a closer look at her outfit from her performance at the AFC championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. Ashanti attended the highly anticipated football game to sing the National Anthem last Sunday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) The Grammy Award-winner arrived at Arrowhead Stadium in a colorful scallop-trim...
RETAIL
Footwear News

Nicole Ari Parker Takes a Risk in Lace Catsuit, Feather Coat and Over-the-Knee Boots at LaQuan Smith’s Fall 2022 NYFW Show

Nicole Ari Parker swapped her bohemian style for a stylishly daring outfit at LaQuan Smith’s Fall 2022 runway show. The actress sat in a front row that included Zion Moreno, Lala Anthony and Duckie Thot for the show—which included Julia Fox and Chloe Cherry as models—at the Downtown Association Club in lower Manhattan. The “And Just Like That…” star arrived in one of Smith’s signature sheer catsuits, which included long sleeves and legs. The black one-piece also featured a lacy texture, giving it a lingerie-esque appearance. The daring look was nearly fully covered by a large black feathered coat, giving it...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Drew Barrymore Goes Red in Silky Suit & Hidden Heels at Christian Siriano’s NYFW Show

Drew Barrymore went bold in the front row at Christian Siriano’s Fall 2022 runway show, held at the Empire State Building on Saturday night. The actress joined a star-studded front row that included Susan Sarandon, Hannah Waddingham, Alicia Silverstone, Anna Chlumsky, Slayyyter, Danielle Brooks, Caroline Vazzana and more. For the occasion, the “Blended” actress was all business in a red Siriano pantsuit. The star wore a silky blazer and wide-leg trousers, which featured the same vibrant red hue. The look was accented with cuffed sleeves, as well as delicate gold pendant necklaces and a chunky watch. When it came to footwear, Barrymore’s heels...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
NYLON

6 Emerging Designers To Know From Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall 2022

Each season, Copenhagen Fashion Week brings forward an explosion of color, prints, patterns and fun silhouettes to add to your wardrobe rotation. Over the years, the Danish capital has become one of the best fashion cities to watch for emerging designers, too. While most people know Copenhagen for home-grown brands like Ganni or Stine Goya, there’s a whole hub of young names experimenting with knitwear, focusing on sustainability, and upcycling clothes in new, creative ways.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Ratajkowski
Person
Thierry Mugler
WWD

The 15 Best Designer Tote Bags That Carry It All

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. The best designer tote bags are undoubtedly the chicest way to carry more than your phone, keys and wallet — think your laptop, a change of shoes or a backup sweater. Perhaps they can hold even on-the-go beauty elixirs and a complete lunch, too. But more than being practical, extra-roomy bags are becoming more coveted, possibly, than the trendiest of mini bags.More from WWDInside Moynat's Workshop in Paris12 Tote Bags Perfect For Your...
APPAREL
SheKnows

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Has Mastered Her Mom's Talent For Sultry Poses in This Latest Mirror Photo

Lourdes Leon has really come into her own in the past few years. Yes, she’s Madonna’s oldest daughter, but she’s also found a comfortable way to navigate the spotlight. Her latest Instagram post shows off how confident she’s become with herself with a very seductive pose in front of the mirror. Wearing a nude dress with a plunging back and ruched fabric that hugged her bottom, Leon looked over her shoulder and gave a sultry look into the camera. With a smoky eye and her hair slicked back into a half-up, half-down style, the 25-year-old model looks just like her mom back...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 13, Rocks A T-Shirt & Sweats Out For Coffee With Friend — Photos

Brad and Angelina’s daughter is all grown up, as the adorable teen went to a coffee shop with one of her friends while wearing a vintage Smokey the Bear tee. They grow up so fast! Vivienne Jolie-Pitt is already stepping out for coffee runs! The 13-year-old daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie was spotted grabbing some beverages at a Coffee Bean in Los Angeles on Monday (Feb. 21). The adorable teen was accompanied by a friend, as Vivienne rocked a vintage Smokey the Bear T-shirt, grey sweatpants and a set of fresh white sneakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen Dances in Kissable Pajamas With John Legend in Cozy Slippers for ‘Cravings’ Promo Video

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. What happens when you play a fun game of this or that? Chrissy Teigen and John Legend give us a peek. The model and chef posted a video on Instagram yesterday that showed her and her husband Legend playing a fun food-related game as a way to promote her cooking brand, “Cravings by Chrissy Teigen.” For the outfits, the couple wore their pajamas. Teigen donned a decorative option, consisting of a robe and a romper. It featured red kisses all...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milan Fashion Week#New York Fashion Week#Milan Men S Fashion Week#The Re Candy
Footwear News

Tiffany Trump Touches Down in Paris in Leggings and Lug-Sole Combat Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Tiffany Trump went sleek for a visit to Paris this week in an all-black look. While posing in front of the Eiffel Tower, Trump wore black leggings with a matching fluffy coat. The Georgetown University graduate’s outerwear added a burst of texture to her ensemble, punctuated by a brown, black and white striped scarf. Trump’s look was complete with black sunglasses and a leather shoulder bag. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) Trump’s shoes...
POTUS
NYLON

7 Handbag Trends That Are Taking Over 2022

New year, new bag. Shopping for an accessory that you’ll likely wear every day can be an intimidating, but also a very rewarding, task. A good pick should go from day to night to travel to work and everywhere else, and for 2022, all handbag trends are pointing towards being bold, bright, and making a statement.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Carries Summer Shoes into Winter with Tights at Ulla Johnson’s NYFW Show

Katie Holmes just proved summer footwear can easily be worn in the wintertime—even during a snowstorm—while attending Ulla Johnson’s Fall 2022 fashion show at New York Fashion Week. The runway event, held at the New York Public Library, also featured a star-studded front row including Holmes, Sarita Choudhury and Huma Abedin. For the occasion, the “Dawson’s Creek” star fashionably arrived in a black parka. The utilitarian garment featured elegant elements like a waist tie and puffed sleeves, bringing it instant femininity. Holmes smartly paired the piece with a knee-length skirt, creating a monochrome moment that was tough but sweet. In true...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Addison Rae is Casually Cozy in Uggs, Sweatpants and a Balenciaga Handbag After Pilates Class

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Addison Rae was comfortably dressed after a pilates class in Los Angeles. While leaving her class, the TikTok star was seen in a pair of black sweatpants and a checkerboard-printed shearling jacket. The comfy separates were accessorized with large sunglasses. Rae’s look was complete with a large black leather Balenciaga handbag. The 20-year-old influencer’s shoe choice was equally comfy: a pair of Ugg slippers. The $120 Coquette style featured rounded black uppers with a shearling lining for added relaxation. The pair...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Footwear News

Lizzo Channels 1920s Glam in Silver Flapper Dress and Sky-High Platform Pumps on the Cover of Variety

Click here to read the full article. This year is shaping up to be the year of Lizzo. The Grammy Award-winning songstress is the latest star to grace the cover of Variety. She left the internet stunned as she posed in a 1920s flapper-girl inspired dress with silver sky-high platform sandals. The metallic silhouette was complete with two straps across the toe, a chunky outer sole and a thick stacked heel. To add even more glam to her look, she styled her hair short and added sparkling eyeshadow and diamond stud earrings. View this post on Instagram A post shared...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen Goes Glam in Plunging Goddess-Inspired Dress and Gets Photobombed By Her Kids

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Chrissy Teigen brought glam to her Goddess-inspired ensemble in her latest Instagram post. The cookbook author managed to make a simple ensemble into a head-turning look in the photo. The outfit featured an all-white Proenza Schouler gown which boasted a plunging neckline and flowy loose fit. The sleeveless dress draped down to her ankles. View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) When it came to shoes, Teigen decided to forgo the footwear to complete the goddess...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Hailey Bieber Fronts Miu Miu’s Spring 2022 Campaign

Miu Miu has tapped a number of faces for its spring 2022 ad campaign, one of them being Hailey Bieber. Bieber is photographed in the label’s signature pieces, including its famous pleated micro-miniskirt in denim and khaki, a cropped button-down, slouchy socks, pointed loafers and a gold chain beige bag.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

What to Expect From New York Fashion Week

After weeks of planning, emailing, and Zooming, here’s what we at Vogue Runway know about the fall 2022 season in New York: It will be unlike any before. With smaller shows, tighter COVID precautions, and big names missing from the official calendar, New York Fashion Week feels on shaky footing. Or maybe not....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Takes the Plunge in Latex Catsuit and Pointy Boots for ‘Moonfall’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Heidi Klum was among the many stars who attended the premiere of Halle Berry’s new movie, “Moonfall” on Monday night in LA. Kelly Rowland, Eme Ikwukaor, Joey King, Amanda Kloot, Gillies Marini, Cherie Chan, Sophia Ali and Tia Carrere also graced the carpet to get a first-look at the highly anticipated sci-fi and action film. Klum pulled out all the stops to showcase her red carpet fashion. The “Germany’s Next Topmodel” host wore a plunging patent leather blazer that included a...
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Stylish Duo! Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Zahara Rocks Ripped Jeans During Trip to Salon

Girls’ day out! Angelina Jolie’s daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt rocked a casual chic style as she and her famous mom took a trip to a salon together. The Salt actress, 46, and the trendy teen, 17, were seen leaving the Foxtail Salon in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles Saturday, February 5, in photographs obtained by HollywoodLife. While mama Angie wore a long, classy tan wrap-tie coat with brown sandals, Zahara sported dark blue ripped jeans, white sneakers and a sky-blue tank top, along with a white cardigan. Both ladies wore black masks as they strolled outside and held various shopping bags.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Tiffany Haddish Poses in a Coordinated Electric Blue Outfit Paired With Slouchy White Boots For the NBA All-Star Game

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Tiffany Haddish continues to prove that she knows chic dressing. The “Nobody’s Fool” star shared a photoset to Instagram Monday that showed the comedienne in a vibrant look for the NBA All-Star game in Los Angeles. Outfit-wise, Haddish donned a coordinated electric blue outfit consisting of a bralette and matching tights that had an athletic, sporty feel to them. On top, she wore a blue duster that had deep pockets and structured shoulders. For...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Footwear News

91K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy