Sen. Ted Cruz says he'll remove hold on Biden's State Dept. nominees

By Rich Klein
UPI News
 1 day ago
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Wednesday that he would cease holding up President Joe Biden's State Department nominees.

The announcement by Cruz followed indications by Biden that he would soon add U.S. sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG, the company that was building the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in Germany. The pipeline would transport gas from Russia to Germany, which on Tuesday said it would not certify the project.

"President Biden made the right decision today," Cruz said in a statement. "Allowing Putin's Nord Stream 2 to come online would have created multiple, cascading, and acute security crises for the United States and our European allies for generations to come. Today's announcement is critical to preventing such scenarios."

Cruz has delayed nominations to fill dozens of State Department positions in response to Biden's decision to wave sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG.

"Today, I have directed my administration to impose sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG and its corporate officers," Biden said in a statement Wednesday. "These steps are another piece of our initial tranche of sanctions in response to Russia's actions in Ukraine. As I have made clear, we will not hesitate to take further steps if Russia continues to escalate."

Despite the praise for the White House decision, Cruz tweeted Wednesday afternoon that Biden becoming president was the best thing for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Senate Democrats in January blocked a bill proposed by Cruz, seeking to sanction companies tied to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Meanwhile, Putin on Wednesday showed no signs of backing down over Ukraine -- despite a spate of new economic sanctions from all directions.

Teresa Pribilski
1d ago

I looked out my window to see if the world had ended. The Ted folded after hearing a well rounded, researched, informative counter argument was presented.

Reply(56)
216
Victim of Las Vegas
1d ago

So the extortionist Bug Out Cruz is finally putting an end to hamstringing our countries international diplomacy corps. I always hated it when I was a kid and someone would try to change the rules to make it easier for them to win, only to quit when they were losing anyway. Similar?

Reply(10)
163
Bill Gaston
1d ago

So Ted Cruz, you attempting to make yourself relevent in what is happening to what is going on in the USA and in the world. It's to late to be relevent.....

Reply(7)
122
Country
Germany
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Josh Hawley asks Biden's AG Garland to make sure Jake Sullivan, his wife and anyone in his office associated to Hillary's campaign is fully recused from the Durham probe in the wake of spying claims

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley is asking Attorney General Merrick Garland to ensure that the wife of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan anyone who might be 'implicated' in John Durham's probe recuse themselves from the matter. The Missouri Republican pressed Garland in a letter Wednesday after Durham included new 'spying' charges...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
SFGate

New Emails Suggest Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Was Communicating With Ron DeSantis — For Some Strange Reason

Emails obtained by government watchdog group American Oversight suggest that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been in regular contact with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The June 2021 emails, reported by Politico on Friday, were sent by conservative activist Ginni Thomas to someone in the DeSantis administration requesting that the governor join a meeting organized in part by Judicial Watch, a right-wing group that frequently sues public officials.
CONGRESS & COURTS
