ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

The Queen holds weekly telephone audience with Boris Johnson – despite having Covid

By Britta Zeltmann, Matt Wilkinson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

THE Queen has held her weekly telephone audience with Boris Johnson - just days after testing positive for Covid, Buckingham Palace has said.

Her Majesty, 95, tested positive for the bug on Sunday and is understood to be suffering from mild cold-like symptoms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DHpDi_0eN1iZ1V00
The Queen tonight held her weekly audience with Boris Johnson over the phone

The monarch, who cancelled her virtual audiences on Tuesday, remains in isolation at Windsor Castle.

But despite having Covid, she continued to hold Wednesday's head to head with Boris by video call.

A Palace spokesperson said: "Her Majesty did speak to the Prime Minister this evening."

While it is never revealed what is said in the Queen's weekly audience with the PM, it’s likely the Ukraine crisis was top of Her Majesty’s agenda.

Mr Johnson is also embroiled in partygate drama, with the Metropolitan Police investigating a dozen events - including as many as six which the PM reportedly attended.

It comes after the Queen, who will have been triple vaccinated, spent more than three months resting, on doctors' orders.

There had been fears for her health after she was in direct contact with Prince Charles two days before he tested positive for coronavirus during a routine lateral flow on February 10.

But her speaking with the PM tonight is undoubtedly a positive sign.

Mr Johnson is the 14th prime minister of the Queen's long reign.

And the pair have held their weekly audiences - which follow Prime Minister's Questions in the Commons - by telephone for much of the pandemic.

Officials said earlier this week the Queen would "continue to receive medical attention" from her team of royal physicians.

Announcing the news of her Covid result on Sunday, Buckingham Palace said: "Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for Covid.

🔵 Read our Royal Family live blog for the latest updates

"Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines."

Leading well-wishes, Boris Johnson tweeted shortly after: "I’m sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from Covid and a rapid return to vibrant good health."

Sources said coronavirus had swept through staff at Windsor in recent days.

And Royal insiders revealed a "number of cases" have been diagnosed in workers based at the castle.

It is understood the Queen, who is just two months away from her 96th birthday, is tested every day by royal doctors.

Her medics will be on hand to take care of and monitor her, with Professor Sir Huw Thomas, head of the Medical Household, expected to be in charge.

It's believed Her Majesty spent time with Charles on February 8, when he hosted an investiture at her Windsor Castle home.

The prince tested positive for Covid two days later, but has since recovered.

The Duchess of Cornwall also tested positive, with Clarence House confirming on February 14 that Camilla was self isolating.

The Queen has led from the front since the start of the Covid crisis- with inspirational speeches from Windsor Castle.

In April 2020 she said: “While we have faced challenges before, this one is different.

“This time we join with all nations across the globe in a common endeavour, using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal. We will succeed - and that success will belong to every one of us."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0htBNR_0eN1iZ1V00
The Queen beamed as she met the incoming and outgoing Defence Service Secretaries at Windsor Castle on February 16 Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IurM0_0eN1iZ1V00
The Queen pictured with Boris Johnson last year Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HuLnE_0eN1iZ1V00
The Queen tested positive for Covid after spending time with Prince Charles, who had the bug earlier this month Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cYEjG_0eN1iZ1V00
The monarch was pictured on a videocall on February 17 Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QIuQ9_0eN1iZ1V00
She also held an in-person meeting with military chiefs last Wednesday - during which she used a walking stick and cheerily told them: 'I can't move' Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dQFmn_0eN1iZ1V00
Her Majesty has led by example during the pandemic, sitting alone at her husband's funeral and cancelling a family Christmas party Credit: AFP

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Piers Morgan
Person
Boris Johnson
epicstream.com

Prince William Fury: Kate Middleton's Husband 'Sick' Of Prince Charles For Pushing 'Queen Camilla'? Duke Publicly Reacts To Queen Elizabeth's Wishes For Cornwall Couple

Prince William reportedly got "sick" of Prince Charles' royal advocacy. Prince William is one of the busiest members of the royal family as he usually represents the palace whenever Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles fail to do so. Aside from being the admirable husband of Kate Middleton, the Duke of Cambridge is also known as second in the line of succession to the British throne.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engagements#Queen Consort#British Royal Family#Uk#The Metropolitan Police#Commons#Buckingham Palace
Radar Online.com

Queen Elizabeth Still Alive Despite Rumors, Family 'Making Final Plans' As Royal Matriarch's In 'Bad Shape'

Queen Elizabeth is still alive. Radar is told she has not passed away, despite rumors, but she's in "bad shape." According to our sources, the Royal Family is "making final plans" amid the 95-year-old's health struggle. The report surrounding Queen Elizabeth's death flooded Twitter on Tuesday after Hollywood Unlocked claimed insiders told them she had lost her life.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Queen Elizabeth Confirmed Who She’d Like to Be Queen of England In a Shocking Public Statement

Queen Elizabeth II has remained low-key the past few months, but before her big day, she decided to drop a bombshell that answered everyone’s main question. On the eve of her Accession Day, where she’ll start to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June which marks her 70th year as a British Monarch, Queen Elizabeth shocked everyone when she finally confirmed she would like Duchess Camilla to be the next Queen once her son takes the throne, per People.
U.K.
HuffingtonPost

Buckingham Palace Issues Update On Queen Elizabeth's Health

Buckingham Palace released an update on Queen Elizabeth’s health Tuesday, announcing that the 95-year-old was canceling planned virtual engagements for the day. The statement came just two days after it was confirmed that the sovereign had tested positive for COVID-19. “As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Sarah Ferguson Heartbreak: Prince Andrew’s Ex-Wife Worried She’ll Get Kicked Out Of The Royal Lodge? Prince Charles Targets Former Sister-In-Law

Sarah Ferguson could allegedly be evicted from the Royal Lodge by Prince Charles. Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew have been divorced for over two decades, but the exes still live together at the Royal Lodge. Their setup inside the property remains unknown, but it’s entirely possible for the exes to...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Queen Elizabeth Makes Surprising Ruling About Prince Charles Eventually Becoming King

Queen Elizabeth celebrates her Platinum Jubilee on Feb. 6, marking the 70th anniversary of her ascension to the British throne. Amidst rumors that she is soon planning to stand down and allow her son Prince Charles to become king, she also released a statement on Saturday that took some by surprise. In a move that will definitely ruffle some feathers, the queen announced that Charles became king, she wanted his wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles, to take on the title of Queen Consort.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William's Wife To Do This At Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Celebration? Cambridge Couple To Reportedly Reunite With Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince Edward And Sophie In March

Kate Middleton is said to take the spotlight again in June. Many people look up to Kate Middleton. Not only is she known for her classic beauty but she is also a woman of substance, who also has a talent for playing musical instruments. As a matter of fact, the...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
332K+
Followers
9K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy