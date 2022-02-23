The Queen holds weekly telephone audience with Boris Johnson – despite having Covid

THE Queen has held her weekly telephone audience with Boris Johnson - just days after testing positive for Covid, Buckingham Palace has said.

Her Majesty, 95, tested positive for the bug on Sunday and is understood to be suffering from mild cold-like symptoms.

The Queen tonight held her weekly audience with Boris Johnson over the phone

The monarch, who cancelled her virtual audiences on Tuesday, remains in isolation at Windsor Castle.

But despite having Covid, she continued to hold Wednesday's head to head with Boris by video call.

A Palace spokesperson said: "Her Majesty did speak to the Prime Minister this evening."

While it is never revealed what is said in the Queen's weekly audience with the PM, it’s likely the Ukraine crisis was top of Her Majesty’s agenda.

Mr Johnson is also embroiled in partygate drama, with the Metropolitan Police investigating a dozen events - including as many as six which the PM reportedly attended.

It comes after the Queen, who will have been triple vaccinated, spent more than three months resting, on doctors' orders.

There had been fears for her health after she was in direct contact with Prince Charles two days before he tested positive for coronavirus during a routine lateral flow on February 10.

But her speaking with the PM tonight is undoubtedly a positive sign.

Mr Johnson is the 14th prime minister of the Queen's long reign.

And the pair have held their weekly audiences - which follow Prime Minister's Questions in the Commons - by telephone for much of the pandemic.

Officials said earlier this week the Queen would "continue to receive medical attention" from her team of royal physicians.

Announcing the news of her Covid result on Sunday, Buckingham Palace said: "Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for Covid.

"Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines."

Leading well-wishes, Boris Johnson tweeted shortly after: "I’m sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from Covid and a rapid return to vibrant good health."

Sources said coronavirus had swept through staff at Windsor in recent days.

And Royal insiders revealed a "number of cases" have been diagnosed in workers based at the castle.

It is understood the Queen, who is just two months away from her 96th birthday, is tested every day by royal doctors.

Her medics will be on hand to take care of and monitor her, with Professor Sir Huw Thomas, head of the Medical Household, expected to be in charge.

It's believed Her Majesty spent time with Charles on February 8, when he hosted an investiture at her Windsor Castle home.

The prince tested positive for Covid two days later, but has since recovered.

The Duchess of Cornwall also tested positive, with Clarence House confirming on February 14 that Camilla was self isolating.

The Queen has led from the front since the start of the Covid crisis- with inspirational speeches from Windsor Castle.

In April 2020 she said: “While we have faced challenges before, this one is different.

“This time we join with all nations across the globe in a common endeavour, using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal. We will succeed - and that success will belong to every one of us."

The Queen beamed as she met the incoming and outgoing Defence Service Secretaries at Windsor Castle on February 16 Credit: PA

The Queen pictured with Boris Johnson last year Credit: AFP

The Queen tested positive for Covid after spending time with Prince Charles, who had the bug earlier this month Credit: PA

The monarch was pictured on a videocall on February 17 Credit: PA

She also held an in-person meeting with military chiefs last Wednesday - during which she used a walking stick and cheerily told them: 'I can't move' Credit: Reuters