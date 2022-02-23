ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks spent 'a ton of time' with Chattanooga OL prospect at Senior Bowl

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll says he wants to work on both sides of the line of scrimmage after the team takes care of their own pending free agents. That correctly identifies where this franchise can improve most, aside from some philosophical changes.

The bad news is that Seattle’s track record with evaluating offensive line prospects is horrendous to say the least. Since Carroll and John Schneider took over the only above average long-term starter they’ve drafted is left tackle Russell Okung – and that was 12 years ago. They have to keep trying, though. Hopefully some day soon those returns will improve – perhaps as soon as the 2022 NFL draft class.

One name to watch is Chattanooga’s Cole Strange. While he met with all 32 teams at the Senior Bowl, the Ravens and the Seahawks reportedly spent “a ton of time” with him, per Justin Melo at the Draft Network.

Strange (6-foot-6, 310 pounds) is a five-year starter who made the 2021 All-America First Team. He spent most of his college career lined up at left guard but also has some experience at center.

Here’s a few clips of his work during Senior Bowl week.

#Senior Bowl#2022 Nfl Draft
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

